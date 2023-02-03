Read full article on original website
Wild weather: Temps in NYC expected to go from frigid to friendly (and back down again)
A runner stretches on the Brooklyn Bridge on a frigid Feb. 4, 2023. New York City had a freezing cold weekend that is expected to morph into a 50-degree temperature difference. [ more › ]
Freezing temps pose threat to pipes
News 12's Nadia Galindo spoke with a plumber for some tips on what people can do to protect pipes in their homes, which can be damaged by freezing temperatures.
Warmer weather to kick off the week but rain, ice, and snow are possible to end the week
This week will be much warmer with a chance for rain on Thursday and then even some possibilities for ice and snow mixed into wrap up the week.
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NYC weather: Sub-zero temperatures recorded overnight; frigid forecast expected Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you were outside overnight, you might be still thawing out. Temperatures reached below zero early Saturday morning, with the worst of it around 6 a.m. when an AccuWeather RealFeel was projected at -14 degrees. National Weather Service and AccuWeather initially predicted the worst of the sub-zero weather to be between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.
It’s about to get 'dangerously cold' in NYC
The National Weather Service NY warns that temperatures will dip into the single digits by Friday night. New Yorkers are advised to plan ahead and limit their time outside. [ more › ]
Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning
NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
Arctic cold NYC weather brings dangerous wind chills
NEW YORK - The wind chill in parts of the New York City region reached negative numbers, as an Arctic blast descended on the area Friday. Temperatures gradually fell during the day on Friday, with the coldest air over the region Friday night. Wind gusts up to 45 mph behind...
BITTER BLAST: Frigid temps, gusty winds tonight for New York City
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says dangerously cold temperatures will get even lower overnight heading into Saturday.
Doctors warn of increase in seasonal affective disorder cases for February
Local doctors say they typically see more cases of seasonal affective disorder heading into February, when winter is often at its coldest.
10 NYCHA buildings across NYC face heat, hot water outages as temps dip
Nine NYCHA public housing buildings across four complexes in the Bronx and Brooklyn were lacking heat, hot water or both as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Friday.
Brutal Cold Triggers Weather Warning In New York
It is a very cold start to our weekend, so cold in fact that a weather advisory has been issued for parts of New York.
Suffolk police rescue dog from Lake Ronkonkoma
There is no word on how the dog ended up in the water, but it's uninjured.
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
Water main break could affect evening commute on Route 35 south
All lanes are currently closed Monday morning on Route 35 southbound in Keyport due to a water main break.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall Terminal...
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Oh, Joy – Rodents Predicted To Plague New York Homes
Snakes? Sure. Bears? Okay. Bobcats? Meh. Mice? NO WAY!. I lived 38 years of life without ever once seeing a mouse inside my house with my own two eyes. Sure, I knew they were there because I could sometimes hear them scamper in the attic above me, but as far as visually seeing them – that didn’t happen.
