New York City, NY

PIX11

East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC weather: Sub-zero temperatures recorded overnight; frigid forecast expected Saturday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you were outside overnight, you might be still thawing out. Temperatures reached below zero early Saturday morning, with the worst of it around 6 a.m. when an AccuWeather RealFeel was projected at -14 degrees. National Weather Service and AccuWeather initially predicted the worst of the sub-zero weather to be between 4 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartments lose power on freezing morning

NEW YORK -- On the coldest morning of the year so far, residents of Brooklyn's Spring Creek Towers had to deal with power outages. After a brief outage overnight, the massive housing complex lost electricity for a second time just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters first responded to Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just before 3 a.m. after hearing the complex was without heat.With temperatures outside feeling well-below zero, there was urgency to restore power as soon as possible.Starrett City engineers finished making repairs about an hour later. But neighbors said it happened again at around 8:40 a.m."Even though with the heat and stuff, they're pretty good with it. Right now, yes, we OK so far. But there's a lot of elderly people living in the building," one woman said.Power was restored a second time. Families hope it stays on permanently.New York City has been under a Code Blue warning due to extremely cold temperatures. The MTA said extreme temperature changes may cause service delays this weekend, so riders should check for updates to avoid waiting outside in the cold. Dress in layers and limit time spent outside. Click here to check MTA service alerts.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Arctic cold NYC weather brings dangerous wind chills

NEW YORK - The wind chill in parts of the New York City region reached negative numbers, as an Arctic blast descended on the area Friday. Temperatures gradually fell during the day on Friday, with the coldest air over the region Friday night. Wind gusts up to 45 mph behind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

