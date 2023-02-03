ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S.-China Relations Just Got More Fragile

"The nascent US-China détente is now in critical condition, if not entirely dead, and any future détentes would be similarly vulnerable to derailment by domestic politics," Gabriel Wildau, managing director at Teneo, said in a note. The U.S. Department of Defense said a U.S. Air Force fighter shot...
Two Massive Earthquakes Rock Turkey and Syria as Death Toll Exceeds 2,400

AFAD said the second quake took place at 1:32 p.m. local time at a 7km depth and had its epicenter in the Elbistan region of the Kahramanmaras province. Earlier on Monday, a first powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. A second earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck...
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, Killing Thousands: Photos

Over 2,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by a 7.5 magnitude quake and numerous aftershocks.

