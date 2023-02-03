ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

963xke.com

New CASA volunteers to be sworn in Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, adding seven new advocates to their volunteer-based program. These newest CASA volunteers recently completed a 30-hour training program. They come from all walks of life and are...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Applications open for Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Crossroads United Way Community Impact grant. The grant funds are made available to nonprofit organizations in Elkhart, LaGrange and Noble counties. Programs and institutions that the funds are directed towards must be designed to effectively improve the health, education and financial stability of...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Citilink, Fort Wayne advocates talk accessibility on Transit Equity Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- On the birthday of Rosa Parks, locals are commemorating an icon of the Civil Rights Movement. On Transit Equity Day, organizations and individuals across the nation discuss the essential need for equal access to transportation. In honor of that basic right, Fort Wayne crowds met Saturday at American Legion Post #148.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

New fiber-optic internet options head to Churubusco

ELKHART, Ind. (ADAMS) – Surf Internet℠ has announced plans to deploy fiber-optic internet in Churubusco, Indiana. The company says it will deliver its reliable, high-speed fiber network to over 750 addresses throughout the town before expanding its network further into Whitley County. Construction is expected to begin Spring...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
wfft.com

Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FWCS school board member speaks out against SB188

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Community School board member Steve Corona spoke out against Senate Bill 188 Wednesday. He has been on the board for over 40 years and believes the bill would politicize schools if it passed. “We want to find out what's best for our students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hot1079fortwayne.com

KISS 106

3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America

Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
INDIANA STATE
963xke.com

Traffic alert! Portion of Decatur Road to close

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Work to improve drainage along Decatur Road begins Monday, February 6, 2023. The City says that Decatur will be closed to through traffic between Paulding and Tillman Road during construction. Through traffic should use Lafayette/US 27 or Anthony Boulevard during the three-month closure. Local...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

1 rescued from S. Calhoun apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters rescued one occupant from a burning building on S. Calhoun Street late Sunday night. The fire started around 10:45 p.m. at 1836 South Calhoun, near the intersection with W. Masterson Avenue. When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from a second floor apartment.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Families invited to McMillen Health Family Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week McMillen Health is hosting a series of programs to help make families healthier. McMillen Health executive director Nicole Fairchild stopped by WANE 15 to talk more about the event. You can hear more in the interview above. McMillen Health Family Day is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

There’s a Reason to go to Avilla

AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
AVILLA, IN
WANE-TV

Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
KENDALLVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne

Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
FORT WAYNE, IN

