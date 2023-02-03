Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
thesource.com
Quavo Blocks Offset From Participating in GRAMMYs Takeoff Tribute Leading to Backstage Brawl
During the In Memoriam section of the GRAMMYs, Quavo performed a tribute to Takeoff, his recently released single “WITHOUT YOU.” The moment ended with Quavo and the supporting group Maverick City Music standing with Takeoff’s chain. In a report from TMZ, moments before the performance started, Quavo...
thesource.com
Slick Rick To Be Honored With 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
Yesterday, the Grammy’s announced their recipients for the 2023 Lifetime Achievement award. Among the recipients are Nirvana, Ma Rainey, The Supremes, and hip-hop legend and pioneer, Slick Rick. “The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023...
thesource.com
Beyoncé Wins Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album Becoming Most Awarded Artist in History
Beyoncé is now the sole holder of the record for most GRAMMY wins of all time. During the 65th annual telecast, Beyoncé secured the spot by winning the category for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Beyoncé was the first Black woman to win in the category. During her...
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances
The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'
As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Tiffany Haddish responds after trolls demand she not be cast in ‘Girls Trip 2’
Tiffany Haddish has a message for Twitter sleuths who don’t want her cast in Girls Trip 2. The woman who rocketed to fame after the debut of the original incarnation of the blockbuster comedy said she’s not “concerned” about what people think. She lost a lot of Hollywood gigs after a woman filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her and comedian Aries Spears. The woman claimed the two comics committed pedophilia against her and her brother when they were kids while filming a cringe-inducing video.
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Refinery29
Harlem Star Meagan Good Is Done Fitting Into Hollywood’s Boxes — She’s Finally Free
When Prime Video first launched friendship comedy Harlem in 2021, the timing couldn’t have been better; it was as if the streamer knew the culture needed more Black girl besties in a post-Insecure, Girlfriends, and Living Single world. Harlem was the perfect addition to the rich homegirl genre, introducing us to a new set of unique and dynamic Black stories to see ourselves in. Finally returning for its sophomore season, the Prime Video series is building on the same foundation that it opened with, and the theme for the newest chapter of the concrete jungle adventure can be summed up in one word: growth. Its leading lady, Meagan Good, knows all about that.
thesource.com
Happy 47th Birthday To The Dipset General Cam’ron!
On this date in 1976, rapper, actor and entrepreneur Cameron Giles, also known as Cam’ron, was born in New York City. Following the break up of Harlem-based group Children Of The Corn, Cam’ron and childhood friend Mason Betha embarked on solo careers, with Cam releasing his debut solo album Confessions Of Fire, while Mase put out the platinum-selling Bad Boy powered Harlem World LP.
thesource.com
Beyoncé, Future, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, GloRilla & More Among Nominees for 2023 GRAMMYs
The nominations for 2023 Grammy awards have been announced. The nominees for the biggest night in music feature Beyoncé, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled, Future, Drake, and more. The category of Best Rap Performance features active legends like JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar and rising stars like GloRilla and Gunna. “God Did”...
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
thesource.com
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Wins Grammy for Best Rap Album
Every year the rap album of the year is a moment of high conversation on the timeline. In the 50th year of Hip-Hop, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the winner. The award was presented by Cardi B. King Kendrick beat out Jack Harlow’s Come Home...
thesource.com
Viola Davis Earns EGOT Status with GRAMMY win for Audiobook ‘Finding Me’
Viola Davis is now in the illustrious EGOT group of entertianers. The 57-year-old superstar actress added a GRAMMY award to her trophy case, which already held an Academy Award, Emmy Award, and Tony Award. The GRAMMY was awarded for the audiobook Finding Me. “Oh my God! I wrote this book...
Comments / 0