Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
David de Gea reveals Man Utd's plan to cope without Casemiro & Christian Eriksen
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has discussed his side's plans to cope in the absence of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
David de Gea reveals feelings towards Man Utd contract talks
David de Gea offers an update on his contract talks with Manchester United.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal seals win
Manchester City missed the chance to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after falling to a 1-0 loss at Tottenham.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Kyle Walker makes title race admission after Tottenham defeat
Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City really needed to beat Tottenham given Arsenal lost.
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Next Leeds United manager - the contenders
The contenders to replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds United manager.
Aston Villa 2-4 Leicester City: Player ratings as Foxes earn first post-World Cup win
Match report and player ratings from Aston Villa's Premier League defeat to Leicester City
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd XI that Erik ten Hag could choose to face Leeds in the Premier League.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
Wolves take dig at Jurgen Klopp with hilarious Twitter post
Wolves' social media team have teased Jurgen Klopp with a Twitter post following Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Molineux.
Man Utd vs Leeds - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Leeds in the Premier League.
