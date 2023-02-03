ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Comments / 0

Related
wnax.com

SDSU Men Slide by the Bison

South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who’d take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men’s basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
BROOKINGS, SD
wnax.com

SDSU Women Blast the Bison

South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action. Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She...
BROOKINGS, SD
247Sports

NDSU loses shootout at SDSU

NDSU suffered a tough road loss at Frost Arena on Saturday afternoon as SDSU won the high scoring game, 90-85. The Bison got off to a red hot start, getting up 22-9 and forcing SDSU to call a timeout. The Jacks went on a quick 6-0 run and cut the lead to three in only three minutes. After that the game was back and forth throughout with each team shooting a high percentage. The Bison had a chance late, down by three with eight seconds left but threw away the inbounds pass and the Jacks hit both free throws to seal the win. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson who had 27 points and 15 rebounds. Jacari White had 18 points off the bench and Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 13 points. Zeke Mayo for SDSU had a career day, finishing with 41 points, including six triples and 14-25 from the floor. Others in double figures were Matt Dentlinger with 17, Alex Arians with 15 and William Kyle with 12. The loss moves NSDU to 6-6 in Summit League play and in the six spot.
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND TV

Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show

John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
WATERTOWN, SD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Bancorp subsidiary completes move to Sioux Falls

The Bancorp Bank, N.A. a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. announced its headquarters has relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, effective Feb. 1. The announcement follows the bank’s conversion to a national bank.With the relocation, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is now the third-largest bank by asset size in the state that straddles the West and Upper Midwest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wisfarmer.com

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy