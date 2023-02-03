NDSU suffered a tough road loss at Frost Arena on Saturday afternoon as SDSU won the high scoring game, 90-85. The Bison got off to a red hot start, getting up 22-9 and forcing SDSU to call a timeout. The Jacks went on a quick 6-0 run and cut the lead to three in only three minutes. After that the game was back and forth throughout with each team shooting a high percentage. The Bison had a chance late, down by three with eight seconds left but threw away the inbounds pass and the Jacks hit both free throws to seal the win. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson who had 27 points and 15 rebounds. Jacari White had 18 points off the bench and Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 13 points. Zeke Mayo for SDSU had a career day, finishing with 41 points, including six triples and 14-25 from the floor. Others in double figures were Matt Dentlinger with 17, Alex Arians with 15 and William Kyle with 12. The loss moves NSDU to 6-6 in Summit League play and in the six spot.

