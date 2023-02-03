Read full article on original website
Related
wnax.com
SDSU Men Slide by the Bison
South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who’d take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men’s basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.
dakotanewsnow.com
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!. The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
wnax.com
SDSU Women Blast the Bison
South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action. Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She...
247Sports
NDSU loses shootout at SDSU
NDSU suffered a tough road loss at Frost Arena on Saturday afternoon as SDSU won the high scoring game, 90-85. The Bison got off to a red hot start, getting up 22-9 and forcing SDSU to call a timeout. The Jacks went on a quick 6-0 run and cut the lead to three in only three minutes. After that the game was back and forth throughout with each team shooting a high percentage. The Bison had a chance late, down by three with eight seconds left but threw away the inbounds pass and the Jacks hit both free throws to seal the win. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson who had 27 points and 15 rebounds. Jacari White had 18 points off the bench and Damari Wheeler-Thomas added 13 points. Zeke Mayo for SDSU had a career day, finishing with 41 points, including six triples and 14-25 from the floor. Others in double figures were Matt Dentlinger with 17, Alex Arians with 15 and William Kyle with 12. The loss moves NSDU to 6-6 in Summit League play and in the six spot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some terrific battles between ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota highlighted a busy day of hoops at the Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Blake Thompson scores 21 to lead Tea over Class B’s 3rd ranked...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Startup Sioux Falls opens downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home. Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus. The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose. Startup Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
agupdate.com
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show
John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Bancorp subsidiary completes move to Sioux Falls
The Bancorp Bank, N.A. a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. announced its headquarters has relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, effective Feb. 1. The announcement follows the bank’s conversion to a national bank.With the relocation, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is now the third-largest bank by asset size in the state that straddles the West and Upper Midwest.
Winterfest of Wheels rolls to a stop
If you're a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski speaks out in the aftermath of the Fufeng controversy
MINOT, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said his city first asked officials at the Grand Forks Air Force Base about the potential security risks of a corn milling plant to be built by Fufeng , a Chinese company, some 16 months ago. The Air Force has finally...
