New CASA volunteers to be sworn in Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Allen County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold a Swearing-In Ceremony on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, adding seven new advocates to their volunteer-based program. These newest CASA volunteers recently completed a 30-hour training program. They come from all walks of life and are...
New fiber-optic internet options head to Churubusco
ELKHART, Ind. (ADAMS) – Surf Internet℠ has announced plans to deploy fiber-optic internet in Churubusco, Indiana. The company says it will deliver its reliable, high-speed fiber network to over 750 addresses throughout the town before expanding its network further into Whitley County. Construction is expected to begin Spring...
One person rescued in South Calhoun apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Firefighters in Fort Wayne rescued one person from a burning building late last night. The call came in just after 10:45 – sending crews to an apartment building a few blocks from downtown on South Calhoun. Fire crews say two people made it...
Traffic alert! Portion of Decatur Road to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Work to improve drainage along Decatur Road begins Monday, February 6, 2023. The City says that Decatur will be closed to through traffic between Paulding and Tillman Road during construction. Through traffic should use Lafayette/US 27 or Anthony Boulevard during the three-month closure. Local...
Officer-involved shooting in Marion leaves one dead
MARION, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana State Police are looking into an officer-involved shooting in Marion that left the suspect dead. Troopers say it happened about 3:30 Sunday morning after a traffic stop. Investigators say the suspect, 34-year-old William White, ran from police, shrugged off a taser, and then...
