wnax.com
SDSU Women Blast the Bison
South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action. Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Falls to South Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team dropped an 82-54 decision to South Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at Scheels Center. The Bison (14-8, 8-4 Summit) got off to a fast start opening up a nine-point lead, 11-2, after Elle Evans drained a layup and free throw following a steal at the 8:31 mark. Taylor Brown then knocked down the fourth triple of the frame for NDSU to make the score 22-15 with 1:46 to play in the quarter. NDSU led after the first frame, 23-18.
dakotanewsnow.com
Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some terrific battles between ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota highlighted a busy day of hoops at the Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Blake Thompson scores 21 to lead Tea over Class B’s 3rd ranked...
drgnews.com
Sports Scoreboard – Friday, February 3, 2023
Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39. Sioux Falls Jefferson 70, Sioux Falls Christian 66. Corsica-Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 23. Sioux Falls 1 4, Oahe 3 (OT) Brandon Valley 4, Huron 1. Rushmore 8, Mitchell 2. Sioux Falls 2 3, Watertown 1. SD MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL. Winona State 74, Augustana 69.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
agupdate.com
Honoree finds ‘home’ in Watertown Winter Farm Show
John K. Weismantel has been a behind-the-scenes fixture at the Watertown Winter Farm Show since 1983. This year, he will be honored during the 78th annual show, which takes place Feb. 8-11 at the Codington County Extension Complex in Watertown, South Dakota. The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce ag committee,...
newsdakota.com
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
As Seen In Sioux Falls: 41st Street Diverging Diamond Update
Heads up! As South Dakota heads closer to Spring, it won't be long before work on the 41st Street and Interstate 29 diverging diamond interchange ramps up again in Sioux Falls. Crews worked hard in 2022 and made significant progress on widening 41st Street to three lanes from the interstate...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire just south of Falls Park. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says it happened at a home in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke coming from inside the home and worked to put the fire out on the main level and attic of the home.
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their […] The post Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
KELOLAND TV
An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
