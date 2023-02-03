DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...

