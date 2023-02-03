ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
TAPinto.net

An Eagles Championship Will Mean This Store Owes Its Customers $300,000

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...
The Comeback

Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts

Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NJ.com

The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
