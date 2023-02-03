Read full article on original website
From Kevin Hart (Eagles) to Brad Pitt (Chiefs), who are celebrity fans of each Super Bowl 57 team?
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have many celebrity fans that will be cheering them on in Super Bowl 57.
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Color blind? Eagles may have picked wrong jersey color for Super Bowl
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
An Eagles Championship Will Mean This Store Owes Its Customers $300,000
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Last November, John Calvecchio had an idea: If the Eagles won the Superbowl, he would refund purchases for more than $300 made from his Doylestown store, Sports Connection. Calvecchio made a video featuring Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean announcing the promotion, posted it to Instagram and sat back and waited. The promotion was wildly successful. Calvecchio said that since he posted that video, sales at his store, which sells sports trading cards, sneakers and team gear, have been “crazy.” But with the big game a week away, it looks like Calvecchio will have to pay up. By his estimate, he could end...
Peyton Manning Details Advice He Gave Jalen Hurts Ahead of the Super Bowl
Peyton Manning gave Jalen Hurts some advice ahead of Super Bowl LVII when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Manning played in four Super Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Hurts made his first in just Year 3 of his career. Manning revealed what he...
Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts
Super Bowl hero Nick Foles was back in Philadelphia this week. But not for the reason you might think. Foles returned to the city that turned him into a folk hero to testify on the behalf of his former teammate and friend, Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing his former doctor for medical negligence that officially Read more... The post Eagles Super Bowl hero has clear message for Jalen Hurts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Even a Super Bowl can't come between this Eagles fan and her Chiefs fan husband
Our Philadelphia Sports Fans of the Week, Donna and Ed Morris of Elkins Park, have much to celebrate with Super Bowl LVII approaching. Donna adores her beloved Eagles and Ed is a lifelong fan of the Chiefs.
The Eagles have landed: NFC champs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 2023 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in Arizona on Sunday, seven days before they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next Sunday. Monday and the NFL’s Opening Night ceremonies will make the start of four days of a media circus as the NFC champions prepare to meet the AFC champion Chiefs, their dynamic quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their creative head coach, Andy Reid, who once coached the Eagles.
Eagles host Super Bowl LVII send off party at Lincoln Financial Field
Fans packed the Linc to send off the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowl LVII.
How the Philadelphia Eagles nearly became the Phoenix Eagles in 1984
Long before advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona to play the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles were close to calling Phoenix their new home.
Injured Eagles Star Sends Clear Message About Super Bowl Status
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is going through it right now with regard to an injury. Johnson had to miss practice this week with a groin injury that's hampered him for the last month and a half. He had to miss the final two games of the regular season with it before returning for ...
Local pizza shop opens its doors to Philadelphia Eagles fans in Las Vegas
Joey Scolero, the owner of Lucino's Pizza on Tropicana and Pecos, has been decorating his pizza shop with Philadelphia Eagles memorabilia for nearly four years.
CNBC
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni: Highly successful people ‘get a little bit better’ each day—but there’s 1 thing in your way
After the Philadelphia Eagles advanced to this year's Super Bowl, head coach Nick Sirianni set a simple goal for his players over their next two weeks of practices — be a little bit better today than you were yesterday. The only obstacle in the way: "distractions from the outside...
