The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO