Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
wktn.com
Consumer Alert: New Medicare Card Telephone Scammers Posing as Government Employees to Steal Personal Information
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French is urging Ohioans on Medicare to be alert for telephone scammers posing as representatives of the government to steal their personal information. Called the “New Medicare Card” scam, the scammers are posing as employees of the Social Security Administration,...
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
WOUB
Health officials relieved no “triple-demic”, but note COVID, flu and RSV aren’t over in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s good news and bad news about three respiratory viruses that looked like they might cause a “triple-demic” this winter. Health officials were worried about COVID, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the winter months. But Ohio Department of...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
More Details About Dollar General Overcharging Customers in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Cleveland and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Where weddings cost more than a mortgage: 2 Ohio cities make top 5 list
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it?
For the 2022-2023 school year, some schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits when COVID-19 disrupts normal classes.
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Controlled release of chemicals from train derailment underway
Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging residents of East Palestine who live within one mile of the train derailment to evacuate the area.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports
COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
Don’t like property taxes? Here’s where you can find the lowest rates in Ohio in 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Five Ohio counties are home to the 20 districts in the state with the lowest property tax rates - all under $970 in taxes per $100,000 of home value. And none of them are in Greater Cleveland. Once again, and like most years, the lowest tax rate...
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
DeWine orders evacuation notice for Ohio derailment site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent evacuation notice for anyone within a mile of a train derailment in the eastern part of the state. The train derailment in East Palestine, Columbiana County, happened Friday when a Norfolk and Southern train derailed and caught fire in the village, located on […]
wyso.org
Ohio is one of 20 states warning major pharmacies against selling abortion pills
Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, is one of 20 attorneys general nationwide putting pressure on two major pharmacies to not dispense pills that are commonly used in abortions. Recently, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced it will make a pandemic era change permanent by allowing more...
963xke.com
Ohios’ Safe Routes to Schools Program accepting applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has an opportunity for Ohio school districts or their partners to apply for funding to develop and implement projects that enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school. ODOT’s Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program is...
DeWine was involved in passage of HB 6 and now needs to demand its total repeal
The Plain Dealer’s in depth reporting and analysis of the Householder scandal and trial demonstrate the need for local investigative reporters and the vacuum that would be created without such detailed probing. One thing that doesn’t appear to be part of the trial is the role of Gov. Mike...
‘Tripledemic’ not as bad as feared, Ohio Department of Health says
"This is all encouraging news," Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Head of the Ohio Department of Health, said. "However, we need to recognize that none of these respiratory viruses have magically disappeared. Influenza and COVID-19 in particular are still infecting a lot of Ohioans."
