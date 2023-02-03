Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Sixers Collapse From Big Early Lead vs. Knicks on Sunday
Following a Friday night victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers got Saturday off to prepare for their division rivalry matchup against the New York Knicks. In their first two meetings against the Kicks, the Sixers split the regular season series. During a November matchup...
Indiana Pacers flounder in second half in big loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
The Indaiana Pacers will now officially go a full month without winning consecutive games. The Pacers beat the Trail Blazers on January 6 and the Hornets on January 8, and since then, losing has become common for the blue and gold. Entering Sunday, the Pacers were fresh off of an...
Celtics Release Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Monday’s Matchup vs. Pistons
Sunday, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart would not return from a six-game (and counting) absence on Monday night in the Motor City. Smart, dealing with a right ankle sprain, provided a progress report last Tuesday at the Auerbach Center. Boston's 2-4 without its starting floor general and sorely miss the...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous Alexander’s Case for Most Improved Player Award
So far, recently named All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a near-even record, which is far ahead of where the team's expectations were coming into the season. In under 50 games, they surpassed their win total that Vegas had set before the season. In doing...
Suns’ Trade Proposal for Kyrie Irving Included Chris Paul, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded embattled point guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon to the Mavericks in a trade package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation. While the Mavericks won the sweepstakes to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, several teams made...
Lakers News: Insider Reveals Trade Offer LA Made To Brooklyn For Kyrie Irving
In an unfortunate turn of events, All-Star Kyrie Irving will not make his way to the purple and gold. Instead, Irving will head to the Dallas Mavericks and team up with Luka Doncic. The Mavericks gave up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, their 2029 first-round pick, and their 2027 and 2029...
Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis soaks in his return to Indiana: ‘Everything was great. The vibes were great’
Domantas Sabonis has been in the NBA for seven seasons and counting, and he spent most of that time with the Indiana Pacers. The talented big man developed from a reserve center to a multi-time All-Star in Indiana, and he is appreciative of what the franchise helped him become. "I'm...
Report: NBA investigates confrontation involving Ja Morant and Indiana Pacers
According to a report in The Athletic penned by Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick, there was recently a confrontation between Ja Morant, Morant's acquaintances, and members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party. The interaction took place at FedExForum after the Grizzlies beat the Pacers in late January, according to the...
Celtics Reportedly Considering Trade For Local Big Man To Improve Center Depth
The NBA Trade Deadline is right around the corner and things certainly will be interesting. The Dallas Mavericks already have set off fireworks ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but there likely will be plenty more moves before the deadline passes on Feb. 9. There have plenty of rumors swirling around the Boston Celtics ahead of the deadline and one player the team reportedly is connected to is Malden native and Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.
Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors
Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
Lakers: LeBron James Distances Himself From Front Office With Trade Deadline Looming
Mercurial Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving pulled a fast one on his club this week, when he walked away from contract extension negotiations with his current team and requested to be traded. Your Los Angeles Lakers, who have been interested in Irving since at least last summer, instantly...
LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.
The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game
Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218
Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Mavs vs. Warriors Preview: Amid Trade Rumors, Doncic-Less Dallas Battles in the Bay
Saturday night's contest vs. the Golden State Warriors should've be a special event for the Dallas Mavericks, as it’s their first game back in the Bay since there Western Conference Finals loss. However, seven days separated from Luka Doncic's mild ankle sprain, the superstar finds himself in a similar dilemma. Unfortunately, Doncic is out for Saturday’s game with a heel contusion.
Philadelphia Eagles Rookies: From College Football Champs to Super Bowl Bound
If Georgia knows a thing or two, it’s how to win and how to produce winners. Two guys straight out of Georgia and into the NFL happen to be on the same Super Bowl-bound team: the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two guys are Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. From Bulldogs...
