The NBA Trade Deadline is right around the corner and things certainly will be interesting. The Dallas Mavericks already have set off fireworks ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but there likely will be plenty more moves before the deadline passes on Feb. 9. There have plenty of rumors swirling around the Boston Celtics ahead of the deadline and one player the team reportedly is connected to is Malden native and Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO