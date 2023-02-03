ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Wichita Eagle

Sixers Collapse From Big Early Lead vs. Knicks on Sunday

Following a Friday night victory on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, the Philadelphia 76ers got Saturday off to prepare for their division rivalry matchup against the New York Knicks. In their first two meetings against the Kicks, the Sixers split the regular season series. During a November matchup...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Release Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Monday’s Matchup vs. Pistons

Sunday, the Celtics announced Marcus Smart would not return from a six-game (and counting) absence on Monday night in the Motor City. Smart, dealing with a right ankle sprain, provided a progress report last Tuesday at the Auerbach Center. Boston's 2-4 without its starting floor general and sorely miss the...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA

As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Suns’ Trade Proposal for Kyrie Irving Included Chris Paul, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded embattled point guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon to the Mavericks in a trade package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation. While the Mavericks won the sweepstakes to acquire Irving from Brooklyn, several teams made...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Celtics Reportedly Considering Trade For Local Big Man To Improve Center Depth

The NBA Trade Deadline is right around the corner and things certainly will be interesting. The Dallas Mavericks already have set off fireworks ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, but there likely will be plenty more moves before the deadline passes on Feb. 9. There have plenty of rumors swirling around the Boston Celtics ahead of the deadline and one player the team reportedly is connected to is Malden native and Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Terry Rozier Speaks on Trade Deadline Rumors

Rumors and reports are swirling linking several players around the league to potential trades. This year is no different for Terry Rozier, who has seemingly been in trade rumors his entire career be it in Boston or Charlotte. This time, though, it feels like the rumors could turn into reality.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

LeBron’s Record-Breaking Moment Will Be Fit for a King. Kareem’s? It Was, Um, Cute.

The points that broke the NBA’s most hallowed record came on a shot no one uses, in a gym built for college games, in a city with no NBA team, with just one league official present to commemorate the feat and a fledgling cable network there to broadcast it. The moment was magical, emotional . . . and over within minutes, hoops taking precedence over hoopla.
UTAH STATE
Wichita Eagle

The Top 5 Plays from Friday’s Celtics-Suns Game

Jaylen Brown besting Mikal Bridges, Robert Williams turning a shot into a souvenir, and Ish Wainright's swish from the opposite end of the floor headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Suns game. Jaylen Brown's Pick-Six If Deandre Ayton sets a legitimate screen, it might force Luke...
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218

Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event. Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Mavs vs. Warriors Preview: Amid Trade Rumors, Doncic-Less Dallas Battles in the Bay

Saturday night's contest vs. the Golden State Warriors should've be a special event for the Dallas Mavericks, as it’s their first game back in the Bay since there Western Conference Finals loss. However, seven days separated from Luka Doncic's mild ankle sprain, the superstar finds himself in a similar dilemma. Unfortunately, Doncic is out for Saturday’s game with a heel contusion.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy