Indianapolis, IN

Woman, male teen shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people, a woman and a teenage male, were taken to the hospital early Friday morning following a shooting on the northwest side.

IMPD responded to a home on Wixshire Drive, southeast of N. High School Road and W. 46th Street, around 5:15 a.m.

Police found a woman and a teenage male inside a vehicle. They had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Both were said to be stable.

Detectives said they identified a potential suspect. That person was known to the victims.

IMPD said they are actively looking for the suspect.

FOX59

