COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man was arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Coatesville. On Jan. 30, 2023 at approximately 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of an unregistered vehicle in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville. Contact was made with the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle. During a consent search of the vehicle, a loaded polymer handgun and small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located. The items were found to belong to a passenger of the vehicle, Frederick Mason, age 27. Mason was taken into custody and transported to station where he was processed and arraigned on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mason was unable to post bail and remanded to the Chester County Prison.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO