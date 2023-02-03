Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Related
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury
The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
Centre Daily
Mavs EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban on Kyrie Irving Trade - ‘It’s Never Easy’
When talking about trades, many players are quick to note that the NBA "is a business." Although that is true, there is till a human element to trades that makes them tougher than they seem. Players grow with a certain team and become fan-favorites, and when they suddenly become uprooted, it can be a hard pill to swallow for all parties involved – even if the trade return for said players could potentially raise the team's ceiling.
Centre Daily
NBA Draft Buzz: Jett Howard’s One-and-Done Rise
I spent much of last week on the road checking out more prospects. And, after briefly getting waylaid in Texas due to icy weather, I got back on schedule Thursday, took a quick trip Saturday and have now mostly covered my bases with live viewings of potential first-rounders in this year’s draft. Here’s what I saw and heard on the road, with updates on a few potential first-rounders.
Centre Daily
Nothing More Than a Rumor: The Celtics Should Not and Will Not Trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
Monday on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reignited the rumor from over the summer about the Celtics possibly trading Jaylen Brown to acquire Kevin Durant. "I’m hearing he’s on the verge of potentially being moved," stated Smith. "I’m hearing Boston is making some calls; keep your eye on that. Jaylen Brown."
Centre Daily
Raptors Considered Among Most Likely Landing Spots for Kevin Durant’s Next Team
Kevin Durant hasn't even demanded a trade again but NBA organizations appear to be getting ready to go all-in on the Brooklyn Nets superstar. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns remain atop the list as the most-likely destinations should Durant be traded this year, either...
Centre Daily
Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to NFC East in Latest ESPN Mock
From now until the NFL draft in April, expect to see dozens upon dozens of mock drafts. After all, aside from free agency and potential trades, there is not much NFL content to draw up. Among those mock drafts has been a consistent theme, which sees Texas Longhorns running back...
Centre Daily
UFC 287 heads to Miami on April 8 for promotion’s first visit to city in nearly 20 years
The city of Miami proper finally is getting a UFC event. The promotion announced the city will host UFC 287 on April 8 at Miami-Dade Arena, home of the NBA’s Miami Heat. UFC president Dana White revealed the news Saturday. “I’m always talking about big destination (events), and we...
Centre Daily
Philadelphia Eagles Rookies: From College Football Champs to Super Bowl Bound
If Georgia knows a thing or two, it’s how to win and how to produce winners. Two guys straight out of Georgia and into the NFL happen to be on the same Super Bowl-bound team: the Philadelphia Eagles. Those two guys are Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis. From Bulldogs...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Proposes Blockbuster Trade To Bring Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball Back To LA
As currently comprised, your 25-29 Los Angeles Lakers continue to find themselves on the outside of the Western Conference play-in picture looking in. But that doesn't need to be the case all year. With the trade deadline fast approaching (it's this Thursday at noon PT), LA has a few primo assets with which it can make moves to upgrade its current roster around All-Star power forward LeBron James and max-salaried big man Anthony Davis.
Comments / 0