When talking about trades, many players are quick to note that the NBA "is a business." Although that is true, there is till a human element to trades that makes them tougher than they seem. Players grow with a certain team and become fan-favorites, and when they suddenly become uprooted, it can be a hard pill to swallow for all parties involved – even if the trade return for said players could potentially raise the team's ceiling.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO