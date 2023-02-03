Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Exclusive Content Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy is set for its global release on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC players. But PlayStation players will get some exclusive content. Here's what you need to know.
Does Hogwarts Legacy Have a Morality System?
As we approach the release date, fans are wondering what to expect from the upcoming RPG, like does it have a morality system?
Will Resident Evil 4 Remake be on Xbox Game Pass?
The Resident Evil 4 Remake is likely not coming to Xbox Game Pass. Neither its store page nor the Xbox Game Pass Library page mentions it.
Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Microtransactions?
With Hogwarts Legacy set to launch globally on Feb. 10, many will be wondering what to expect from the RPG, like will it involve microtransactions?
Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi Limited Time Event Announced
Blizzard announced the PachiMarchi event, which will run from Mar. 21 to Apr. 4, containing many rewards to receive and a new game mode for players to play.
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Twitch Drops: How to Get
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Twitch Drops schedule, how to link accounts, rewards and more.
League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsule February 2023 Release Date
League of Legends and Amazon Prime have collaborated to produce a monthly reward capsule for players that link those two accounts. Players are able to get numerous rewards from the capsule and the reward has been around for a decent amount of time. Recently, the time frame to claim January's capsule was increased to Feb. 16. This left fans questioning the future of the Prime Gaming loot and confused because of the lack of communication from the Riot Games side of things.
League of Legends Patch 13.3 Release Date
League of Legends patch updates typically release biweekly, but there was a cyber attack that impacted this schedule a couple weeks ago. The cyber attack delayed the release date for Patch 13.2, and pushed Ahri's Art and Sustainability Update back to whenever Patch 13.3 drops. Thankfully, the cyber attack issue has been resolved and patches will continue on a biweekly basis after the next update.
How to Get Overwatch 2 Coins With Microsoft Rewards
A way to earn free Coins in Overwatch 2 can save players money.
MLB The Show 23 Editions: Price, Contents, Release Date
MLB The Show 23 editions prices, rewards and contents for Digital Deluxe Edition, The Captain Edition and more.
Overwatch 2 Campaign Release Date: When is PvE Coming Out?
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
Xbox Games with Gold Line-Up February 2023
Xbox has revealed its Games with Gold line-up for February 2023, adding two games for players to add to their library over the next month.
Does My Overwatch 2 Rank Reset in Season 3?
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
Will Fade be in Apex Legends Main Game?
Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
How to Watch Overwatch 2 Season 3 Trailer and Reveal
Blizzard are gearing up to reveal the trailer for Overwatch 2 Season 3. Here's how to watch along.
Caldera & Rebirth Island Features Returning in Warzone 2, According to Leaks
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.
Do You Need an Internet Connection to Play Redfall?
Bethesda's upcoming vampire-themed FPS, Redfall, is set to release this May, but players have questions over the game's need for an internet connection.
WoW Dragonflight 10.0.7 Hits PTR, Adds New Race/Class Combo
World of Warcraft Dragonflight's next major content update is in the PTR (public test realms), adding in a number of new features for players to get stuck into.
Pokémon GO Arlo February 2023: How to Beat
Arlo, a Pokémon GO Rocket GO boss, uses three of seven strong Pokémon in battle, here are the best Pokémon to counter Arlo's team.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Changes: No QTEs, Side Quests, New Enemies
New news regarding the Resident Evil 4 Remake has emerged, including details on new weapons, enemies, and technical improvements.
