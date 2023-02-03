ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

League of Legends and Amazon Prime have collaborated to produce a monthly reward capsule for players that link those two accounts. Players are able to get numerous rewards from the capsule and the reward has been around for a decent amount of time. Recently, the time frame to claim January's capsule was increased to Feb. 16. This left fans questioning the future of the Prime Gaming loot and confused because of the lack of communication from the Riot Games side of things.
League of Legends patch updates typically release biweekly, but there was a cyber attack that impacted this schedule a couple weeks ago. The cyber attack delayed the release date for Patch 13.2, and pushed Ahri's Art and Sustainability Update back to whenever Patch 13.3 drops. Thankfully, the cyber attack issue has been resolved and patches will continue on a biweekly basis after the next update.
Overwatch 2's campaign could be coming soon. Blizzard's sequel to its mega-hit hero shooter has already become one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world, but its long-awaited PvE mode still has not arrived. Here's when we can expect Overwatch 2's campaign to release. Overwatch 2 is primarily...
Overwatch 2's Season 3 is almost upon us, and Blizzard just revealed the contents of its new roadmap detailing some of the new content and events players can expect soon. For the more competitively-minded among the player base, Blizzard has also announced some changes to the game's ranking system. Here's what you need to know.
Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
Recent Warzone 2 leaks have claimed that a certain Warzone Pacific feature will be making its return in the near future. Though the original Warzone might be done and dusted, players can still hop into Warzone Caldera should they feel the need to revisit certain features. But the game is pretty different from what players will remember, with only Solo and Quad playlists available. Raven Software is focusing solely on Warzone 2, so content updates are a thing of the past.

