Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Vinicius Junior renews rivalries with Mallorca in Real Madrid defeat
After Real Madrid's La Liga defeat, we take a look at Vinicius Junior's personal rivalry with Mallorca
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat
Carlo Ancelotti discusses title race after Real Madrid defeat.
Chelsea scout Porto's Diogo Costa ahead of summer goalkeeping decision
Chelsea have scouted Porto's Diogo Costa as they prepare to address their goalkeeping situation.
PSG hit out at Chelsea over Hakim Ziyech transfer failure
Luis Campos has hit out at Chelsea over their failure to complete Hakim Ziyech's loan to PSG.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Al Ahly - Club World Cup
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup.
Kyle Walker makes title race admission after Tottenham defeat
Kyle Walker has admitted that Manchester City really needed to beat Tottenham given Arsenal lost.
Real Madrid await news on Thibaut Courtois injury ahead of Club World Cup
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is a major injury doubt for the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.
Gabriel apologises for red card tackle on Vinicius Junior
Gabriel has apologised for the tackle on Vinicius Junior that got him sent off in Valencia's defeat to Real Madrid.
Erik ten Hag hits out at 'inconsistent' refereeing after Casemiro sent off in Crystal Palace win
Erik ten Hag was livid with the decision to send off Casemiro in Man Utd's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.
PSV admit they went back on word to Noni Madueke's father over Chelsea transfer
PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has revealed that he told Noni Madueke's father the winger would not be sold during the January transfer window shortly prior to his eventual move to Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag assesses Marcel Sabitzer's Man Utd debut
Marcel Sabitzer debut: Erik ten Hag discusses first impressions of new Man Utd midfielder after first appearance.
Why isn't Antonio Conte at Tottenham vs Man City?
Tottenham will be without Antonio Conte against Man City.
How Premier League table will look if Man City are docked same points as Juventus
Where will Manchester City be in the Premier League table if they're docked 15 points for their FFP breaches?
Carlo Ancelotti delivers huge Real Madrid fitness boost before Mallorca clash
Carlo Ancelotti delivers a positive fitness update for Real Madrid.
Can Chelsea's new signings play in the Champions League?
Chelsea have a lot of new faces, but won't be able to use all of them in Europe. Which ones have made the cut?
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat
Pep Guardiola gives bizarre reason for Tottenham defeat.
