game-news24.com

Without excuses: Odoamne and Excel aim for the LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination

Excel lost a second to the SK Gaming team. In 2023, the icebreakers were eliminated from the LEC Winter Split. After entering the second to the last day of regular season, despite the only hope of achieving a tiebreak, Excel were forced to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination, but SK Gaming didn’t go down easily.
game-news24.com

How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage stage stage in 2023

Under the new format of the LEC, all League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin in the way of the leagues group stage. Only the top eight of each split will lead the way. The day of the winter Splits round robin is today coming to an end today with three teams still planning on getting into the back end of the team’s advancement table.
game-news24.com

Play Vi like that, guide for the bo Vi jungle

Here is the full guide to play Vi in League of Legends season 13 like the godlike Chinese jungle player Bo. Image Credits | Riot Games. Guide Bo Vi Jungle Everything you need to know. Vi became popular both in solo and professional play during the new season of League...
game-news24.com

LS and Caedrel agree on the best defence carry in LEC for now

All leagues pro players are driven by a single goal to become the best. Without some more players there is only one player for each role, and Caedrel and LS agree the pro player is the most important AD carry in the LEC this split. In a recent interview, LS...
game-news24.com

Corsairs Legacy demo is released

The matter is not yet reached before the release of a full-fledged prologue. The Mauris team behind the pirate action game Corsairs Legacy released a demo. You can download this from the main game’s page on Steam. In the demonstration versions, you can fight and board seacraft. Thanks to...
game-news24.com

Paradox Pokemon appeared at the largest scarlet and violet VGC tournament

Unfortunately, Paradox Pokemon are causing quite a stir and dominating the Orlando Regional Championships last weekend. The world’s largest tournament in Pokemon history took place in the top three most used Pokemon, Iron Hands at first place with 51.09 percent use across all teams, being seen 400 times; Flutter Mane at second with 41.92 percent usage across all teams, appearing 327 times; Iron Bundle at third place with 41.15 percent usage across all teams, being seen 321 times.
game-news24.com

PS Plus February 2023 | All new games for Essential

This is a popular type of game with PC readers also. End of PS Plus Collection: What time are you enjoying the games?. Sony seals the end of the PS Plus Collection for PS5. The offer ends in the spring, the publisher announced in the Playstation blog. Inculinati: An impedive...

