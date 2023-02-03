ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman loses £14,500 after falling for Facebook romance scam

A woman who was scammed out of £14,500 by a Facebook fraudster has spoken out in a bid to stop others going through the same thing. Mary, whose name has been changed, joined a group for fans of a popular film, where she was approached by a stranger called Bill.
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Upworthy

Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card

There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lefty Graves

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Upworthy

Hilarious social media challenge has women ditching dating apps to find love at Home Depot

Even though people have endless options to find love these days, whether in real life or online, finding the perfect person still isn’t easy. In fact, according to Pew Research, 55% of women believe dating is harder today than it was 10 years ago. So it’s understandable that some are considering ditching the apps to meet people in real life.Studies show that for people looking for a serious relationship, real life may be the better option.According to Newsweek, a study by Illinois State University sociology professor Susan Sprecher found that young people who first met face to face were 25% more likely to report feelings of closeness than those who initially met online. Aditi Paul, a communications professor at Pace University in New York, found that people who first met in real life lasted four times longer than those who met online.

