Woman loses £14,500 after falling for Facebook romance scam
A woman who was scammed out of £14,500 by a Facebook fraudster has spoken out in a bid to stop others going through the same thing. Mary, whose name has been changed, joined a group for fans of a popular film, where she was approached by a stranger called Bill.
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
A worker charges a customer's card for $453,000 instead of $4.53 and he had enough money that it went through
Some people really do have a lot of money in their account but sometimes it can lead to more headaches. A TikTok user who reportedly works at an Australian restaurant chain called the Red Rooster made a major mistake at work but it seems to have affected her customer more than her.
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Target employees accuse shoppers of calling them dumb when they try sneaky way to get lower prices
Target employees do not like it when customers go too far in their attempts to save on purchases. They also think people who partake in these practices believe they are not intelligent.
Scammers attempting to access personal information in new sneaky text methods
Scammers are coming up with new sneaky ways to get access to your personal information through text message scams. The latest uses seemingly innocent photos of a hand holding up a wine glass without any additional context. FSW student Isabela Sanguienty said, “I would just think someone had the wrong...
Tiktoker Claims She Was Fired for “Stealing” After Using Kohl’s Cash a Customer Gave Her
A TikToker who goes by ashlicious (@whyd0ieats0much) claims she was fired from Kohl's and banned from ever working for the retailer ever again after accepting thirty dollars Kohl's cash from a customer and buying herself a pair of Converse sneakers with the rewards points. Article continues below advertisement. Ash says...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
Person accidentally takes and throws out package meant for their neighbor after Amazon said they could
When it comes to packages, many people get theirs stolen if they don't get them right when they are delivered. However, a package may not be stolen on purpose because if it's delivered to the wrong person, they may not know who it belongs to.
Father Sparks Controversy After Suggesting Putting 1-Year-Old Daughter in The Basement
A man took to Reddit to share a problem he came across when it comes to where his daughter will sleep. The post went viral, receiving over 5000 upvotes and nearly 1300 comments. So, what is the issue he's facing exactly?
Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.
FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams
The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members
Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking Controversy
On July 10, 2020, a Five Guys restaurant sparked controversy across social media after an incident took place involving a group of employees that refused to serve three police officers. With the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, police in the US at that time faced massive scrunity.
Potential employees looking for remote work say they've been targeted by scammers offering them fake jobs: 'They prey on people who are vulnerable'
The jobs had legitimate-seeming descriptions and interview processes, luring people into trusting a process designed to steal thousands from them.
If You Get a Message on Facebook That Reads, "Look Who Died in an Accident," Do Not Open
If you use Facebook, listen here. There is currently a major phishing scam making the rounds on the platform. And these scammers aren't here to play — they are really trying to targets users in the most vulnerable way. If you're tired or just quickly glossing over the site,...
Hilarious social media challenge has women ditching dating apps to find love at Home Depot
Even though people have endless options to find love these days, whether in real life or online, finding the perfect person still isn’t easy. In fact, according to Pew Research, 55% of women believe dating is harder today than it was 10 years ago. So it’s understandable that some are considering ditching the apps to meet people in real life.Studies show that for people looking for a serious relationship, real life may be the better option.According to Newsweek, a study by Illinois State University sociology professor Susan Sprecher found that young people who first met face to face were 25% more likely to report feelings of closeness than those who initially met online. Aditi Paul, a communications professor at Pace University in New York, found that people who first met in real life lasted four times longer than those who met online.
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and social security numbers
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives PayPal users some tips on how to protect their private information following the company's account breach back in December 2022.
