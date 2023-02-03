Read full article on original website
City of Vincennes Backing Repairs for City’s Main Roads
The City of Vincennes will back some repairs to parts of a couple of the City’s main roads. The work will be part of the Vincennes 2023 street renovation schedule. Among the areas to get work is a part of Sixth Street near the Fortnightly Clob; the road in that area was affected by a water main break.
New LCMH Guidelines for Medical/Surgical Visitors
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrence County, Illinois has made changes to its visitor policy guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated and go into effect today. Visiting hours will remain 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. The hospital will no longer have the two visitors at a time guideline.
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
Vincennes Lincoln Boys over Shoals: 64-54
Vincennes Lincoln had four players in double figures and pulled away late in beating Shoals Saturday afternoon 64-54. The victory was also Lincoln Coach Dave Mahurin’s 400th career win. Luke Tolliver and Gus McCrary led the Alices with 13 points each. Wade Hall and Zach Steffey each added ten...
