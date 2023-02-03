Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Horizon Call of the Mountain is in the Gold phase. All ready for launch on PSVR2 and on PSVR2
The Xbox 360 release is coming up in February, but its debut will be more eager, as well as the productions aimed at the HTC Pistola – the second of this series, from the second ipod – and the second on the market will include the launch of the Xbox 360 in the next few months.
game-news24.com
How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage stage stage in 2023
Under the new format of the LEC, all League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin in the way of the leagues group stage. Only the top eight of each split will lead the way. The day of the winter Splits round robin is today coming to an end today with three teams still planning on getting into the back end of the team’s advancement table.
game-news24.com
Mina Mendes announced the Miami-CoD LAN event with Florus Mutineers. She becomes co-owner of the UK esports org Aw0babobs
Mina Mendes is back with a Miami coD LAN, and has become a co-owner of the esports website. Miami CoD LAN is located in Miami. Mina Mendes is getting involved with the Call of Duty League team, the Florida Mutineers, and After Dark Esports. This month, the Miami CoD is going to create a LAN.
game-news24.com
Klopp wins against Liverpool, Im speechless, Im sorry, im sorry
Liverpool lost 2-0 to Wolverhampton in the premier league match against the Wolves, having conceded two goals in the first half. Jurgen Klopp’s boss was disappointed again. We’re already habitually used to give early goals, but what happened now is not acceptable. We had a nice match but our goals have not been enough. I doubt that the leader is dangerous, especially when playing defensively. There was no last pass to the attack, but no hit, a very mediocre match.
game-news24.com
Doinb revealed he received numerous offers from LCS and LEC teams during the offseason
Even though he isn’t playing competitively this year, he still has a strong presence in the esports scene especially in the LPL. In the same day, a known Chinese esports caster asked Doinb if he wants to play abroad. The Korean mid-laner revealed that he received several proposals from European and North American teams alike.
Comments / 0