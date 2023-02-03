Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Blizzard admits the Trading Post in World of Warcraft is bugged, promises fixed fix
The trading post feature created recently in World of Warcraft has led many gamers to confusion. The new content is a way to reward players with a currency called Traders Tender and to spend a few weeks on cosmetics and goodies as well as a means of sharing information with everyone through simple tasks. This is all good if the feature works. However, the Trading Post and the Travelers Log encountered a swarm of bugs this week. Blizzard finally admits what players have already known about all week that they have been losing and/or not receiving Traders Tender at will.
Comments / 0