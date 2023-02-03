The trading post feature created recently in World of Warcraft has led many gamers to confusion. The new content is a way to reward players with a currency called Traders Tender and to spend a few weeks on cosmetics and goodies as well as a means of sharing information with everyone through simple tasks. This is all good if the feature works. However, the Trading Post and the Travelers Log encountered a swarm of bugs this week. Blizzard finally admits what players have already known about all week that they have been losing and/or not receiving Traders Tender at will.

2 DAYS AGO