Midland Park, NJ

Teen dead after Midland Park house fire, two other residents taken to hospital

By Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Officials confirm that a 16-year-old was killed in a Midland Park house fire.

The teen was discovered at around 6:30 pm on Thursday after the fire broke out on Franklin Avenue.

Officials say that as first responders worked to put out the fire, the boy was found on the first floor of the home. Two other residents were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of this fire.

