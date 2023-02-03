Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky legislature reconvenes on Tuesday until March 30 — with plenty of unfinished business
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Tuesday for the second part of the legislative session with plenty of unfinished work ahead of them before the 30-legislative day session wraps up on March 30. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, says one of the first things they plan to act upon...
Kentucky Assocation of School Administrators to testify at House committee on policy issues
Kentucky Association of School Administrators’ Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession will testify before the House Education Committee on Tuesday. The session will take place at 10 a.m. EST in Room 154 of the Capitol Annex. Made up of 150 thought leaders representing business, education, government, local communities, and...
Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity
Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians taking advantage of new medical cannabis rules after Beshear's executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — CJ Carter stays busy. Between founding a realty group, serving as the Kentucky state director of Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and being a barber, it’s hard to describe him as anything but a hard worker. But things changed in his life just a few years...
Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky
A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
Kentuckians express confusion over Beshear's medical marijuana executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Corey Stone needed a solution. “I didn't feel like myself. My fiancé and my children, they would always tell me like, you're just not the same person,” he said. The Bowling Green resident said his PTSD medication made him depressed and foggy. He heard...
wymt.com
Kentucky Republican Party disputes Beshear’s teacher shortage numbers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Teacher shortages are often a topic of conversation in Frankfort. With many open and vacant teaching positions in the state, both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to come up with better solutions. Governor Beshear said the state was down nearly 11,000 teachers, a number...
clayconews.com
Op-Ed: Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy
Chris Woolery, the Residential Energy Specialist at the Mountain Association. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs.
Local businesses raise prices following new tax laws
House Bill 8 lowers the income tax, but it imposes a 6% sales tax on services that previously went untaxed.
wymt.com
Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
Kentucky attorney general launches initiative to fight fentanyl
As part of the launch, Cameron held a roundtable in Kenton County on Wednesday with police and other community stakeholders to discuss the issue.
Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis
This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
kcountry1057.com
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
College Heights Herald
Letter to the Editor: The correct debate concerning cannabis
Editor’s Note: This Letter to the Editor was sent in reaction to “Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky” published on Jan. 24, 2023, and has been edited for grammar and clarity, but not content. I read your opinion piece and you completely missed the point. The...
Who is running for Kentucky governor in 2023?
Kentucky's next primary election is set for May 16, and the Kentucky governor candidates are full steam for their primary elections.
WKYT 27
Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
Dollar General expands into health care
Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
WBKO
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
WLKY.com
Ban them or regulate them? Debate over game machines in Kentucky to resurface this year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — They've begun popping up in gas stations, bars and restaurants in the past couple years, with flashy screens promising jackpots. Critics call them "gray machines," saying they exist in a gray area of Kentucky's law but really amount to nothing more than illegal gambling. Supporters say...
