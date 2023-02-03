This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO