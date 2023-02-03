ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
clayconews.com

Op-Ed: Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy

Chris Woolery, the Residential Energy Specialist at the Mountain Association. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs.
wymt.com

Republican candidate for governor Kelly Craft visits SEKY

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - “Kelly Craft for Governor” signs filled the Knox County Courthouse along with Eastern Kentuckians eager to hear from the former United Nations Ambassador. Craft praised the resiliency of people in the region after the July flood. “I mean, we were there very quickly right...
Southerly

Kentucky communities aim to rebuild sustainably after floods intensify housing crisis

This story was written as part of Southerly’s Community Reporting Fellowship. Amanda Johnson never went to sleep the night of July 27, 2022. The electricity at her rented house, on Haddock Fork in the community of Chavies northwest of Hazard, Ken., went out around 10 p.m. By then, flood water was in her home, pooling around her feet. She retreated with her seven-year-old son, Emmett, and dogs to the hot attic. The rising water smelled of sewage.
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
kcountry1057.com

Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
College Heights Herald

Letter to the Editor: The correct debate concerning cannabis

Editor’s Note: This Letter to the Editor was sent in reaction to “Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky” published on Jan. 24, 2023, and has been edited for grammar and clarity, but not content. I read your opinion piece and you completely missed the point. The...
WKYT 27

Craft reveals who she was referring to in ‘Empty Chair’ campaign ad

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kelly Craft reveals who she was referring to in her ‘empty chair’ campaign ad. Craft launched her campaign for Kentucky governor in September. In her most recent ad, Craft references a spot missing at the kitchen table due to fentanyl and other drugs. Adding the issue is personal to her as a mother.
Hoptown Chronicle

Dollar General expands into health care

Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
