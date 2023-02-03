Since it was revealed in 2020, fans of the Fable franchise have eagerly waiting for rumors or new details about the new reboot (and hopefully improved) franchise. Since the introduction of the first release, there has been radio silence from Microsoft and Playground games, and fans are always getting restless. However, it’s possible that we finally have a good idea of how the game goes about – as it appears to be on the producers’ Linkedin website, the development of the game.

4 HOURS AGO