Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring Police Department investigates shooting at YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on February 2. When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene. The victim was later transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center before being flown out to UMC Lubbock for further treatment.
BIG SPRING, TX
NewsWest 9

Activities to do at home with your children during winter weather

MIDLAND, Texas — With classrooms empty and students at home because of the cold weather, it's the perfect time to enjoy some time in with your kids. "First thing we want to tell parents is we want them to have the opportunity to recreate the magic of a snow day like we had when we were growing up," said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

How to help the unidentified teen in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland provides update on unidentified, non-verbal teen

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland police have released updated information on an unidentified, non-verbal teen who was found in town on Sunday. On that day around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a check person request in the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a...
MIDLAND, TX
