Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors Citizen of the Year
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce honored David Duree with their Citizen of the Year award. Duree is a retired partner for Weaver LLP, CPA, and Consultants. He was chosen for his significant contributions and work for the good of the community. Duree said he has been fortunate to work with a lot of people like Grow Odessa and United Way who help make the community better.
Odessa Animal Shelter to host adoption event on February 4
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event on The February 4. This event will take place at Circle P Ranch Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The adoption fee will be $27 cash only. For more information, people can go to the...
Odessa teacher inspires hundreds of students throughout her 30+ year long career
ODESSA, Texas — Paula Wilburn knew what she wanted to do from a young age. "From the time I was six years old I knew I wanted to be a teacher," said Wilburn. "I've always had a love for people and children and teaching and learning so that's when I decided I wanted to become a teacher."
Ector County Health Department to hold vaccination clinic and resource fair
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Health Department will be holding a vaccine clinic and resource fair on both February 9 and 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Information that will be available at the resource fair includes workforce, insurance, dental care, and other informational resources. There...
City of Midland Utilities Department to host Job Fair
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Utilities Department will be hosting a job fair on February 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be on-the-spot interviews and potential offers being made for qualified applicants. Most of these positions require a GED or high school diploma. The...
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Simon Peter, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Simon Peter is a four-year-old terrier mix. He and his brothers were surrendered because their owner was relocating and couldn't take them with him. This little guy can be a bit...
2 teens arrested, 3 more wanted for Big Spring YMCA shooting
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the YMCA located on 800 S. Owens on Feb. 2. When the police arrived to the scene, a 19-year-old male victim was wounded with a shot to the abdomen. He was being treated by YMCA staff and the Big Spring EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Golden Ticket Experience at Susie's South Forty Confections
MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders got to experience what it is like going through a real-life chocolate factory today at Susie's South Forty Confections as part of the Golden Ticket Experience to coincide with the opening of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Midland Community Theater. “[...] it’s all...
St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Midland celebrates 70th anniversary
MIDLAND, Texas — Today was full of celebration at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. The Church was celebrating they’re 70th anniversary, alongside the completion of a newly built labyrinth on the property. “Labyrinths are used not only for contemplation for dealing with tough issues but they’re also...
Activities to do at home with your children during winter weather
MIDLAND, Texas — With classrooms empty and students at home because of the cold weather, it's the perfect time to enjoy some time in with your kids. "First thing we want to tell parents is we want them to have the opportunity to recreate the magic of a snow day like we had when we were growing up," said Kristi Edwards, CEO of Centers for Children and Families.
How to help the unidentified teen in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — After police found an unidentified nonverbal teen in Midland, they have been asking for the public's help to share the picture far and wide in hope of connecting him with family or a caretaker. Several people have also reached out to see if there are any...
Midland Community Theatre presents 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Theatre will be presenting "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" as its opening musical for the 2023 season. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays from Feb. 3-March 4. There will also be a Sunday show on Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.
cbs7.com
Andrews Police Department locates missing person
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
Texas governor visits Odessa College for tour, roundtable discussion
ODESSA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott stopped by Odessa College Thursday to check out the college's workforce of tomorrow. He got to see firsthand the type of work that OC does to prepare their welding students for the future. Abbott got a tour of the welding lab and afterward...
Is This What Is Taking Over The Old Genghis Grill Building In Odessa?
I wish I could lie and say that somehow I have the inside scoop and I know exactly what it it is going to be but I simply do not. You would think being in the media well over 20 years, that someone would tell me something but I guess those 'in the know' feel I can't keep a secret. Not true! I've never told who wrecked the old B93 van back in the day. (Hint:it was me! lol)
Warming shelters offering services during cold front
MIDLAND, Texas — With temperatures looking to dip into the 20's over the next few days in the Permian Basin, everybody needs a place to stay and keep warm. For the less fortunate, however, they may not have a place to stay for the night. This is why warming...
Midland provides update on unidentified, non-verbal teen
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland police have released updated information on an unidentified, non-verbal teen who was found in town on Sunday. On that day around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a check person request in the intersection of Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a...
Midland Police Department discusses handling of unidentified teen's DNA
MIDLAND, Texas — There have been updates throughout the week regarding the unidentified teen found all alone in Midland, including that his DNA would be tested to try and find out who he is and if he has any family. It was the Crime Scene Unit with the Midland...
