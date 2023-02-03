Read full article on original website
Related
waovam.com
Vincennes University Educator’s Summit – Tuesday
Vincennes University will hold an Educators’ session on Tuesday at the Red Skelton Performing Arts Center. The session will begin at two that afternoon; it is hosted by the University’s Innovative Teaching Summit team. It also sponsored by the Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council. Dr. Jennifer...
waovam.com
New LCMH Guidelines for Medical/Surgical Visitors
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrence County, Illinois has made changes to its visitor policy guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated and go into effect today. Visiting hours will remain 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. The hospital will no longer have the two visitors at a time guideline.
waovam.com
United Way of KC Reaches 90% of Expected Total Funds
The United Way of Knox County is wrapping up what it is considering as a successful fund-raising campaign. The group came up to about 90% of what it expected to bring in for the 2022 fall campaign. United Way of Knox County director Mark Hill is grateful for the help...
waovam.com
Vincennes Lincoln Boys over Shoals: 64-54
Vincennes Lincoln had four players in double figures and pulled away late in beating Shoals Saturday afternoon 64-54. The victory was also Lincoln Coach Dave Mahurin’s 400th career win. Luke Tolliver and Gus McCrary led the Alices with 13 points each. Wade Hall and Zach Steffey each added ten...
waovam.com
North Knox Lady Warriors Sectional Champs
The North Knox Lady Warriors battled their way to a 29-24 win over Paoli last night in the Eastern Greene Sectional final. Brooklyn Sturgeon led with 8, while Alex McKinley scored 6. The Lady Warriors play at Crawford County on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Regional final.
waovam.com
Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine
Friday morning, February 3rd at approximately 1:50 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled North between two...
Comments / 0