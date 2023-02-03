Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Related
gojsutigers.com
White and Jackson Notch Double-doubles in JSU's Dominant Win Over UAPB
JACKSON, Miss.| Daphane White and Angel Jackson each recorded double-doubles to help lead the Jackson State women's basketball team over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 88-53, at home Monday evening. The double-doubles by White, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackson, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, led the Tigers...
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State Men's and Women's Tennis Compete at Mississippi State Sunday Afternoon
STARKVILLE, Miss.| The Jackson State men's and women's tennis teams competed at Mississippi State this afternoon. Both teams were defeated in their matchups on the road. Jackson State Men's Tennis (0-2) Mississippi State 6, Jackson State 1. Singles competition. 1. Petar Jovanovic (MS) def. Francisco Vargas (JSUMTEN) 6-1, 6-2 2....
gojsutigers.com
Five Tigers score in double digits in Jackson State's 88-84 double overtime victory over UAPB
JACKSON, MS --Five Tigers scored at least 10 points and Jackson State defeated the UAPB Golden Lions 88-84 at home Monday. The Tigers (7-17, 6-5) had five players score in double figures, led by Romelle Mansel, who had a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Jamarcus Jones added 17 points off the bench and Ken Evans helped out with 15 points.
gojsutigers.com
JSU Women's Tennis Set to Meet Mississippi State on Sunday
STARKVILLE, Miss.| The Jackson State women's tennis team is set to visit Mississippi State for a Sunday afternoon matchup. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m. Jackson State (0-3) just wrapped up a short road trip to Hattiesburg, Miss. Friday as the Tigers competed against Northwestern State. The Tigers fell just short of the Demons, 4-3. Tyra-Nicole Whyte was successful in her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Isabela Benavides and Zeina Shabaan each won their singles matches, but it wasn't enough as NSU claimed the doubles point and three singles matchups.
gojsutigers.com
JSU Turns Attention To Arkansas Pine Bluff
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State men's basketball team is set to host Arkansas Pine Bluff Monday evening at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 82-78 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Mansel, who had 17...
gojsutigers.com
Saturday Strong: Bowling Post SWAC High 4 Wins In Roundup
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won a season-high four of its five Saturday matches on day two of SWAC Roundup 2. Jackson State opened the day with victories over Texas Southern (919-818), Alabama A&M (947-923), and Grambling (951-685). After a narrow loss to Florida A&M (887-893), JSU closed the day with a win over Southern (927-822).
gojsutigers.com
Mansel and Cook record double-doubles in Jackson State's 82-78 loss to Mississippi Valley State
JACKSON, MS --Romelle Mansel and Zeke Cook each recorded double-doubles, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 82-78 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Mansel, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Cook, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds, led...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State
JACKSON, Miss| Daphane White notched a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds to help the Jackson State defeat Mississippi Valley State 85-63 at home Saturday. In addition to White's impressive outing, the Tigers were led by Ti'lan Boler, who had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, and by Angel Jackson, who added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
gojsutigers.com
Miller Jr. Caps Strong Week At Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. – Jackson State University LB Aubrey Miller Jr. concluded an impressive week of practices in the Reese's Senior Bowl Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Miller Jr. made his presence felt on the game's first play, hustling 25 yards downfield to make a big hit and tackle for the American Team, which lost 27-10 to the National Team.
Comments / 0