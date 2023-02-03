STARKVILLE, Miss.| The Jackson State women's tennis team is set to visit Mississippi State for a Sunday afternoon matchup. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m. Jackson State (0-3) just wrapped up a short road trip to Hattiesburg, Miss. Friday as the Tigers competed against Northwestern State. The Tigers fell just short of the Demons, 4-3. Tyra-Nicole Whyte was successful in her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Isabela Benavides and Zeina Shabaan each won their singles matches, but it wasn't enough as NSU claimed the doubles point and three singles matchups.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO