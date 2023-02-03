ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

White and Jackson Notch Double-doubles in JSU's Dominant Win Over UAPB

JACKSON, Miss.| Daphane White and Angel Jackson each recorded double-doubles to help lead the Jackson State women's basketball team over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 88-53, at home Monday evening. The double-doubles by White, who had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jackson, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds, led the Tigers...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

JSU Women's Tennis Set to Meet Mississippi State on Sunday

STARKVILLE, Miss.| The Jackson State women's tennis team is set to visit Mississippi State for a Sunday afternoon matchup. First serve is set for 4:00 p.m. Jackson State (0-3) just wrapped up a short road trip to Hattiesburg, Miss. Friday as the Tigers competed against Northwestern State. The Tigers fell just short of the Demons, 4-3. Tyra-Nicole Whyte was successful in her singles match, defeating her opponent 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. Isabela Benavides and Zeina Shabaan each won their singles matches, but it wasn't enough as NSU claimed the doubles point and three singles matchups.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

JSU Turns Attention To Arkansas Pine Bluff

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State men's basketball team is set to host Arkansas Pine Bluff Monday evening at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 82-78 at home Saturday. The double-doubles by Mansel, who had 17...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Saturday Strong: Bowling Post SWAC High 4 Wins In Roundup

D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won a season-high four of its five Saturday matches on day two of SWAC Roundup 2. Jackson State opened the day with victories over Texas Southern (919-818), Alabama A&M (947-923), and Grambling (951-685). After a narrow loss to Florida A&M (887-893), JSU closed the day with a win over Southern (927-822).
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

JSU Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State

JACKSON, Miss| Daphane White notched a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds to help the Jackson State defeat Mississippi Valley State 85-63 at home Saturday. In addition to White's impressive outing, the Tigers were led by Ti'lan Boler, who had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals, and by Angel Jackson, who added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Miller Jr. Caps Strong Week At Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. – Jackson State University LB Aubrey Miller Jr. concluded an impressive week of practices in the Reese's Senior Bowl Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Miller Jr. made his presence felt on the game's first play, hustling 25 yards downfield to make a big hit and tackle for the American Team, which lost 27-10 to the National Team.
JACKSON, MS

