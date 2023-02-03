ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” into law

NEW JERSEY – In a significant step for vulnerable workers in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A1474/S511, commonly referred to as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.”. This legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, and was sent to the Governor’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law

NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
wrnjradio.com

Fresh Ideation Food Group recalls sandwiches, other products due to possible listeria contamination

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wrnjradio.com

1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

