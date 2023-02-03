Read full article on original website
Gov. Murphy signs “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights” into law
NEW JERSEY – In a significant step for vulnerable workers in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy Monday signed A1474/S511, commonly referred to as the “Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.”. This legislation significantly expands the rights and protections afforded to temporary workers, and was sent to the Governor’s...
Bill to prevent erroneous E-ZPass fines becomes law
NEW JERSEY – In an effort to prevent erroneous EZ-Pass fines, legislation sponsored by Senator Gordon Johnson which would require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to check the E-ZPass database prior to issuing an E-ZPass violation was signed into law. “Currently, the New...
Gottheimer announces new steps for senior security strategy to combat financial scams
MIDLAND PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday announced new steps as part of his Senior Security Strategy — to help end financial scams targeting our seniors. Bergen County has the largest population of people aged 60 and over in the state —...
Washington Township Police Lieutenant Mark Niemynski retires after 30 years on the job
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Lieutenant Mark Niemynski retired this week after 30 years with the Washington Township Police Department. Niemynski was hired in 1993 and upon graduating from the Morris County Police Academy was assigned to the patrol division. He was later assigned to the Community Policing/DARE...
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-80 in Morris County, state police say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police said a Bergen County man died and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy...
Fresh Ideation Food Group recalls sandwiches, other products due to possible listeria contamination
Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC of Baltimore, MD is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023 through January 30, 2023 because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in NJ as jackpot climbs to $747 million
The Powerball® jackpot has grown to an estimated $747 million ($403.1 million cash value) for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will rank as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot. The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched...
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
