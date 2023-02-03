ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January

ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Bulletin board: Boyertown woman’s club holding basket raffle

The Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club will host its 6th Annual “Girls Night Out” Basket Raffle on March 25 at 5 p.m. in Hope Community Church, 2732 N. Charlotte Street, Gilbertsville. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Alliance Center of Berks County and other local nonprofits. Ticket cost...
BOYERTOWN, PA
wmmr.com

4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading

Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania

- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion

Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy