Mercury
‘It’s going to be my priority’: Lawrence takes up homelessness in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — Sitting on a couch inside his One Montgomery Plaza office, Ken Lawrence Jr. knows exactly how he wants to spend his remaining time as a Montgomery County commissioner. The 51-year-old Democratic chairman plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness. “We’re the third largest county. We’re the...
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Mercury
MCCC to host three-day Presidential Symposium on diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. “My hope...
Mercury
Bulletin board: Boyertown woman’s club holding basket raffle
The Boyertown Junior Woman’s Club will host its 6th Annual “Girls Night Out” Basket Raffle on March 25 at 5 p.m. in Hope Community Church, 2732 N. Charlotte Street, Gilbertsville. Proceeds will benefit the Children’s Alliance Center of Berks County and other local nonprofits. Ticket cost...
Mercury
Two Montgomery County photographers earn awards in outdoor photography contest
HARRISBURG — Hatfield resident Sabrina Hilpert traveled to Beltzville State Park to capture a serene winter shot of the iconic red-covered bridge, winning her the People’s Choice Award for the Forests category in the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) annual photo contest. There were nearly 600 photo...
wmmr.com
4 Pennsylvania Hospitals Make ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ List
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Pennsylvania, there’s a new list out that names four regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
bctv.org
Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Reading
Local In-home Senior Care Company to Bring Upwards of 75 New Jobs to the Area. Senior Helpers®, one of the nation’s premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, announced the official opening of its Reading, PA location, managed and operated by Cody Johnson. The new franchise will serve senior citizens and their families in Wyomissing, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the surrounding areas, and it hopes to bring more than 75 new jobs to the region over the next year. The Reading location joins nine existing Senior Helpers locations in Pennsylvania and its professionally trained caregivers will help local seniors continue to enjoy the comfort of their own home despite age-related illnesses and mobility challenges.
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address
"Chris's brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing," said Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle.
9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging. "He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.David has also ambitious goals for the future."I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.
Local Woman’s Weeklong Stay at Hotel in Chester County Pays Off Professionally
Tylisa Williams, a building-trades apprentice who lived in Chester County while studying, recently visited Strawberry Mansion High School in Philadelphia to tout a new program designed to propel students with interest in the trades, writes Kristen A. Graham for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Berks County now has an alliance for businesses committed to being LGBTQ safe spaces
A nonprofit in Berks County is bolstering LGBTQ businesses and entrepreneurs. In early January, Reading Pride Celebration launched the Berks LGBTQ+ Business Alliance, a support network for gay-owned and ally businesses. Enrique Castro, the first Latino executive director of Reading Pride Celebration, is a driving force behind the alliance. Castro...
WFMZ-TV Online
National cafe chain offering 'craveability of the tropics' opens in Quakertown area shopping center
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - As winter's chill continues to grip the region, a new eatery is offering a taste of the tropics in upper Bucks County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a national fast-casual cafe concept, opened in late January at 272 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township. The cafe, operated...
9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
Two Montgomery County Firms Help Local Couple Create In-Home Gym, No Sweat
Homeowners seeking the benefits of fitness in the convenience of home are finding it by constructing their own in-home gyms. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Terri Akman reported a Montgomery County pair tapping into the trend. West Mount Airy couple Garrett and Jennifer Miller wanted a commercial-grade workout space under their...
Montgomery County swears in first Black woman to Board of Commissioners
Montgomery County commissioners made history this week as the board swore in its latest member, Jamila Winder, the first African American woman to serve as Montgomery County commissioner.
phillyvoice.com
Lansdowne home health care agency must pay $2.3 million to workers deprived of adequate overtime wages
A Lansdowne home health care company must pay more than $2.3 million in back wages and damages to workers after failing to provide them with time-and-a-half overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday. Affectionate Home Health Care, which provides nursing care and household management to Philadelphia and Delaware...
PhillyBite
8 of Our Favorite Breakfast Spots in Pennsylvania
- Breakfast is the day's most important meal, and many delicious options exist in Pennsylvania. Some classic favorites are a must-try, such as pancakes and French toast. But there are also plenty of other dishes that have a different spin on this traditional American meal. Breakfast at DeLuca's Diner in...
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
