Delaware State

WGMD Radio

Gas Prices Show a Slight Drop

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped just a penny to $3.49. Since Thursday Delaware saw a drop in the price at the pump of 12 cents to $3.36 while Maryland has seen a drop of 5 cents $3.41 on the Shore. AAA Mid-Atlantic...
