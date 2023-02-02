Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Gas Prices Show a Slight Drop
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has dropped just a penny to $3.49. Since Thursday Delaware saw a drop in the price at the pump of 12 cents to $3.36 while Maryland has seen a drop of 5 cents $3.41 on the Shore. AAA Mid-Atlantic...
WGMD Radio
Maryland Woman & Florida Man Charged in Targeted Plot to Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
Two people have been arrested for conspiracy to destroy an energy facility. Sarah Beth Clendaniel of Catonsville appeared in US District Court in Baltimore this afternoon. Brandon Clint Russell of Orlando, FL was also charged and appeared this afternoon in US District Court in Orlando. The affidavit filed in support...
