City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the extreme cold and wind chill advisory in Monroe County, the City of Rochester announced there will be locations open on Friday for warmth, as well as youth activities.

According to the City of Rochester, the hours at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center will be open starting from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the David F. Gantt R-Center will be open at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. All other recreation centers in the city will be open from 2-9 p.m.

Additionally, all Rochester public libraries will have their normal hours, with the exception of Downtown’s Central Branch Library, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Due to the weather, the City is reminding residents to spend as little time outside as possible, to check on elderly family members, to not let pets outside, and to never use stoves or cooking appliances to heat the home.

If you lose heat or if there’s someone in need of assistance, call 311.

