ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYE1v_0kbCbZtM00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the extreme cold and wind chill advisory in Monroe County, the City of Rochester announced there will be locations open on Friday for warmth, as well as youth activities.

According to the City of Rochester, the hours at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center will be open starting from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the David F. Gantt R-Center will be open at 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. All other recreation centers in the city will be open from 2-9 p.m.

Weather forecast: First the squall, then the bitter cold

Additionally, all Rochester public libraries will have their normal hours, with the exception of Downtown’s Central Branch Library, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Due to the weather, the City is reminding residents to spend as little time outside as possible, to check on elderly family members, to not let pets outside, and to never use stoves or cooking appliances to heat the home.

If you lose heat or if there’s someone in need of assistance, call 311.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday

How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Community members jump into Lake Ontario for Polar Plunge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Community members jumped into frigid Lake Ontario for Rochester’s Polar Plunge Saturday! All the money raised goes to the Special Olympics New York. Everyone seemed to be in great spirits, and they had some beautiful weather too! One family said that they always do whatever they can to support the Special […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Al Sharpton to speak at funeral for Franklin Florence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nationally-known civil rights activist Al Sharpton will be coming to Rochester to speak at Reverend Franklin Florence’s funeral service next Friday. Florence was a community leader and staunch advocate for civil rights. He is the creator of FIGHTON, the nation’s first Black-run community development corporation, founded in partnership with Xerox in 1969. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Prevent a blood shortage by donating in February

Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy