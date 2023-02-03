Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Light mix in WNY tonight
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
wxxinews.org
Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics
Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics. It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the...
Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following: “We had a whole bunch of stuff: horse-drawn carriage rides, wine, and […]
Taking proper precautions during potentially dangerous wind chills this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Even though we are no stranger to the cold in Rochester, every once in a while, we get a blast of arctic air that has the potential to be dangerous if the proper precautions aren’t taken. Today is the perfect example of the type of cold air that can catch you […]
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Friday morning forecast update
We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates. Fire crews in Gates battled a house...
Sunrise Smart Start: Winter advisory, attempted ATM theft
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, February 3, 2023.
Friday evening school and business closings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
Kucko’s Camera: Sub-zero morning along Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera to Lake Ontario in Webster, where he watched ice balls float against the shore. He also stopped by Fairport Thursday night as temperatures began to plummet.
Monroe County sends Code Blue alert as temperatures dip
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning. When a Code Blue goes into effect, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed. A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at […]
USGS reports earthquake in Erie County
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Shelters open to the public amid cold temperatures
Shelters like Open Door Mission and House of Mercy are open to the public amid cold temperatures to ensure everyone stays warm.
City of Rochester announces Friday’s hours for R-Centers, libraries
If you lose heat or if there's someone in need of assistance, call 311.
Lakeside Winterfest provides a weekend of family fun, including Polar Plunge
The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and is set to feature multiple family fun activities.
Fleet Feet hold annual Teddy Bear Trot in Park Ave. Neighborhood
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fleet Feet held its annual Teddy Bear Trot in the Park Avenue Neighborhood Sunday. The three-mile run is a fundraiser for the Bivona Child Advocacy Center, an organization that serves children who are victims of child abuse in the Greater Rochester area. So why is it the Teddy Bear Trot? Runners […]
Buffalo, New York, area is hit with the strongest earthquake in 40 years
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning near Buffalo, New York, the strongest recorded in the area in 40 years. The quake hit 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca, New York, with a depth of 1.86 miles around 6:15 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. Erie County Executive Mark...
westsidenewsny.com
Pancakes and syrup coming to Letchworth State Park’s sugarhouse in March
Letchworth State Park’s nature center and sugarhouse will be center stage for the annual Maple Weekends sugaring festival and pancake breakfasts in late March. The last two weekends in March will be Maple Weekends statewide. Festivities at Letchworth are on March 18, March 19, March 25, and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humphrey Nature Center.
13 WHAM
Shelter preparing to welcome extra guests ahead of frigid cold snap in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The dangerous cold in the forecast is prompting heightened concerns for the homeless. With temperatures expected in the single digits Friday and into Saturday, local organizations are coming together to help get people off the streets and into warm spaces. A Code Blue is in effect...
WHEC TV-10
House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
13 WHAM
Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road
Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
