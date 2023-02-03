ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Light mix in WNY tonight

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - What an incredible transition in weather this weekend for WNY. The area literally went from sub-zero temperatures Saturday morning to 50 degrees this afternoon south of Rochester. After tying the record low yesterday at -8 degrees the city high temperature jumped back into the mid 40s this afternoon. Take a look at the high temperature for today below.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Friday morning forecast update

We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. We are tracking bitter cold air today. That may come with snow showers. Your forecast with James here. Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates. Fire crews in Gates battled a house...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Friday evening school and business closings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With frigid temperatures continuing in the forecast for Saturday, schools and businesses have begun to announce their afternoon and evening closures for Friday. Click here for an updated list of closings and cancellations.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County sends Code Blue alert as temperatures dip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County sent out a Code Blue reminder Thursday, with temperatures set to plummet overnight Friday into Saturday morning. When a Code Blue goes into effect, the county deploys outreach teams to help those who are homeless find shelter and food as needed. A 24-hour warming shelter will be available at […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Pancakes and syrup coming to Letchworth State Park’s sugarhouse in March

Letchworth State Park’s nature center and sugarhouse will be center stage for the annual Maple Weekends sugaring festival and pancake breakfasts in late March. The last two weekends in March will be Maple Weekends statewide. Festivities at Letchworth are on March 18, March 19, March 25, and March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humphrey Nature Center.
LEICESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House fire on Galusha Street displaces four people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department said they received a call this morning for a fire on Galusha Street. Everyone who lived in the home was able to escape on their own, and fire crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter was hurt, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
cnycentral.com

School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Two adults, three children displaced after fire on Lyell Road

Rochester, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District received a call for a house fire on Lyell Road around 7:44 p.m. When the first crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke showing from the structure, and the crews stretched attack lines and conducted searches. Firefighters found one cat during...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy