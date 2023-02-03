Read full article on original website
Related
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 could have an ever bigger screen
Rumors around the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra suggest it could feature an even larger display, powered by Micro-LED technology.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's price may surprise you
Just how much will you have to pay for Samsung's top-tier flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra? It might surprise you...
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorders are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra preorders are active and you can immediately score an extra store credit with our links below, on top of the free 512GB storage upgrade and great trade-in offers. Not only that, but T-Mobile and AT&T are knocking $1000 off the amazing Galaxy S23 Ultra if you get a carrier model via Samsung, too, so you can get the exclusive S23 preorder bonuses like Blue, Red, Lime, and Graphite colors with your Verizon S23 series phone, too!
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
knowtechie.com
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?
Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
iPhone 15 Ultra tipped to get periscope camera — screwing over iPhone 15 Pro
Only the iPhone 15 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max are tipped to get a periscope camera, according to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo.
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch
The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
iPad Fold is only a year away says top Apple analyst
Apple is planning to launch a folding iPad tablet next year, according to a well-respected Apple analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo, who has rock solid contacts in the supply chain industries, says he’s “positive” an iPad fold will arrive in 2024 to “improve the product mix.”. Kuo says...
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 screen protectors in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Gorilla Glass Victus 2. And while it certainly improves the scratch resistance and drop protection of the 6.1-inch display, the glass is not invulnerable. So, if you are shelling out $800 and upgrading to the Galaxy S23, you'll want to ensure that its beautiful screen remains intact and scratch-free. A quick and relatively-affordable way to do that is by adding a screen protector.
CNET
Apple Could Roll Out High-End iPhone 'Ultra' in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new iPhone tier to its lineup called "Ultra" that would be more expensive than its Pro and Pro Max models, according to a Bloomberg report Sunday. The new tier of iPhone could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report says. The company...
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
TrustedReviews
Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?
With the release of the latest batch of Galaxy Book 3 laptops, we want to find out how they stack up against Apple’s MacBook line. Samsung has surprised everyone with the release of four new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. With a batch of new laptops on the market, we want to see how the latest Galaxy Book 3 Pro compares to one of the most popular laptops – the MacBook Air M2.
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
CNET
Apple's iPhone and Mac Sales Boom During the Pandemic Has Hit a Snag
Tech companies were already huge before the COVID-19 pandemic began upending lives around the world three years ago. And they continued to grow as we became ever more reliant on our smartphones, computers and videoconference calls. Now Apple is the latest tech giant to signal that this period of growth...
Comments / 0