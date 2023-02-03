On Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO