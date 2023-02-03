Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoe.com
Mankato YMCA to Host One-Day Yoga Retreat
Mankato – The Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting a one-day Yoga Retreat on Sunday, February 12 from 11am – 3pm. The event will include a variety of activities and workshops that will allow members and non-members to enjoy a day of rejuvenation. “Layla Pappas, one of our...
ktoe.com
Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea
(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
ktoe.com
New Ulm Fire Department Responds to House Fire
On Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0