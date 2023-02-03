ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoe.com

Mankato YMCA to Host One-Day Yoga Retreat

Mankato – The Mankato Family YMCA will be hosting a one-day Yoga Retreat on Sunday, February 12 from 11am – 3pm. The event will include a variety of activities and workshops that will allow members and non-members to enjoy a day of rejuvenation. “Layla Pappas, one of our...
MANKATO, MN
ktoe.com

Woman Injured After Semi, Pickup Collide Near Albert Lea

(Albert Lea, MN) — A woman is injured after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck near Albert Lea. The tractor and the Chevy Silverado collided on Interstate 35 Saturday morning. The 58-year-old woman driving the semi was taken to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt in the crash.
ALBERT LEA, MN
ktoe.com

New Ulm Fire Department Responds to House Fire

On Thursday, February 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire at 22927 185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.
NEW ULM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy