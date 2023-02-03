ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

A brief cold snap will follow brief snow this evening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will increase this evening, but it’s brief. It will mostly be gone by midnight. Accumulation will be minimal for most areas. Snow will increase from north to south starting between 6 PM and 8 PM around Grand Junction, Palisaide, and Fruita. The snow will shift southward through Delta, Montrose, and Nucla through about 10 PM, then it will shift southeastward, exiting our area, by midnight. It won’t quiet reach Cortez before it slips to the east. The last of the lingering snow around midnight will be gone by 2 AM - well before sunrise, and well before the green flag flies on the Thursday morning drive.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Missing GJ resident found

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe. Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident. S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy