A brief cold snap will follow brief snow this evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow will increase this evening, but it’s brief. It will mostly be gone by midnight. Accumulation will be minimal for most areas. Snow will increase from north to south starting between 6 PM and 8 PM around Grand Junction, Palisaide, and Fruita. The snow will shift southward through Delta, Montrose, and Nucla through about 10 PM, then it will shift southeastward, exiting our area, by midnight. It won’t quiet reach Cortez before it slips to the east. The last of the lingering snow around midnight will be gone by 2 AM - well before sunrise, and well before the green flag flies on the Thursday morning drive.
Missing GJ resident found
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — UPDATE: S. Tevis has been found and is safe. Strive is looking for the community’s help to locate a missing Grand Junction resident. S. Tevis was last seen by the Loma gas station heading south towards the interstate around noon on Tuesday, February 7. He was wearing a pink collared […]
Car crashes into Handlebar Tap House
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has obtained photos of a car that crashed into a popular local restaurant the weekend of February 4th. The silver passenger car crashed into the east side of the Handlebar Tap House Restaurant. On Sunday, Feb., 5, at around 8:50 a.m., Grand Junction Police Officers responded to […]
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail, each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
"Whose tracks are these?": Public asked to help identify footprints in the snow
"Whose tracks are these?" wrote Visit Silverton on a recent Instagram post, challenging the public to help them identify several sets of tracks found around town. Think you can help them out? Check out the post below. Think you know what animal left any of these tracks behind?. You probably...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
