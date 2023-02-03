ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women's basketball get home win before key matchups this week

The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won 79-72 over Boston College Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. This improves the Orange to 15-9 overall on the season and 6-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is looking to creep into the NCAA tournament picture, after falling out during a tough middle...
SYRACUSE, NY
'I can do whatever I want,' Coach Jim Boeheim on returning for 2023-24 season

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim addressed his future as the program's leader in a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel after Saturday night's win against Boston College. The 78-year-old coach said he would probably return for a 48th season as the Syracuse head...
SYRACUSE, NY
Orange earn season-opening win with 7-5 decision over Vermont

Syracuse, N.Y. — It didn't come easy, but the 2023 Syracuse men's lacrosse team walked off the field at the JMA Wireless Dome winners of their season opener, a 7-5 grind-it-out win over a feisty Vermont Catamounts team. The Orange defense took the spotlight out of the gates, with...
SYRACUSE, NY
Local teams win at Empire State Winter Games

Lake Placid, N.Y. — Central New York teams picked up tournament victories Sunday in the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid. With the Skaneateles 14 and under girls hockey title and Lysander squirt boys hockey title. A two goal first period carried Skaneateles to a 4-1 win over...
SKANEATELES, NY
Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary art comes to the Everson

Syracuse, N.Y. — A new exhibition has come to the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, called Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art. The exhibition debuted on Saturday, Feb. 4 and will run through May 21. The reason for combining the two mediums of sport and art is explained...
SYRACUSE, NY
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn

Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
AUBURN, NY
Country singer Tyler Hubbard coming to the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the recent release of his self-titled album, country singer Tyler Hubbard will be returning to The Great New York State Fair but this time as a solo act. Hubbard, notably from the duo Florida Georgia Line, which is on indefinite hiatus, broke out with his...
SYRACUSE, NY
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Near record cold in CNY then a huge warm up!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The coldest air of the season arrived this morning! Temperatures dropped into the negative teens across CNY to start this Saturday, as cold as the negative 20s and 30s across the North Country. However, with a light breeze this morning the wind chill was in the negative...
SYRACUSE, NY
AAA: National average gas price drops, remains steady in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.51. That's the same as it was a week ago. This Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.47, down 4 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.56, down 1 cent since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Crews respond to house fire in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that broke out Sunday night. Calls came in around 8:40 pm on Sunday evening for a fire on Mosley Drive in Syracuse. Firefighters encountered an active fire in the attic and eaves of the roof of a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Robotics competition hosted by Liverpool High School

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Liverpool High school played host to over two hundred middle and high school students on Saturday, as they competed in the Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition. The tournament featured 50 teams from around the state, all taking part in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. All participants...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community

Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Police Department discusses use of force, stolen vehicles, and the crisis team

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses use of force, stolen vehicles, and the crisis team. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will...
SYRACUSE, NY

