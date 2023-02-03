Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse women's basketball get home win before key matchups this week
The Syracuse Orange women's basketball team won 79-72 over Boston College Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome. This improves the Orange to 15-9 overall on the season and 6-7 in ACC play. Syracuse is looking to creep into the NCAA tournament picture, after falling out during a tough middle...
cnycentral.com
'I can do whatever I want,' Coach Jim Boeheim on returning for 2023-24 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange men's basketball head coach Jim Boeheim addressed his future as the program's leader in a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Pete Thamel after Saturday night's win against Boston College. The 78-year-old coach said he would probably return for a 48th season as the Syracuse head...
cnycentral.com
Orange earn season-opening win with 7-5 decision over Vermont
Syracuse, N.Y. — It didn't come easy, but the 2023 Syracuse men's lacrosse team walked off the field at the JMA Wireless Dome winners of their season opener, a 7-5 grind-it-out win over a feisty Vermont Catamounts team. The Orange defense took the spotlight out of the gates, with...
cnycentral.com
Local teams win at Empire State Winter Games
Lake Placid, N.Y. — Central New York teams picked up tournament victories Sunday in the Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid. With the Skaneateles 14 and under girls hockey title and Lysander squirt boys hockey title. A two goal first period carried Skaneateles to a 4-1 win over...
cnycentral.com
Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary art comes to the Everson
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new exhibition has come to the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse, called Hoop Dreams: Basketball and Contemporary Art. The exhibition debuted on Saturday, Feb. 4 and will run through May 21. The reason for combining the two mediums of sport and art is explained...
cnycentral.com
'Heartbeat of our state:' Gov. Hochul visits Syracuse Monday to highlight CNY investments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Syracuse Monday for a press briefing highlighting investments in Central New York in the FY 2024 Executive Budget. At the Marriot Syracuse Downtown, Gov. Hochul started off speaking about Micron and what will be the largest chip facility in the world means for Central New York.
cnycentral.com
New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's parade returns to Auburn
Auburn, N.Y. — It's the equivalent of scoring a 97-yard touchdown on a football field and is the self-proclaimed shortest St. Patrick's parade in our state. The 3rd annual New York State's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade is scheduled to return on Sunday, March 12th in Auburn. The first...
cnycentral.com
Country singer Tyler Hubbard coming to the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following the recent release of his self-titled album, country singer Tyler Hubbard will be returning to The Great New York State Fair but this time as a solo act. Hubbard, notably from the duo Florida Georgia Line, which is on indefinite hiatus, broke out with his...
cnycentral.com
Two Micron Town Halls to be held this coming week
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County officials, local leaders, school district administrators and Micron executives will be on hand for two separate Micron Town Halls this week in Onondaga County. As leaders look for community feedback and answer concerns, ahead of the Micron facility coming to Clay next year. The...
cnycentral.com
Near record cold in CNY then a huge warm up!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The coldest air of the season arrived this morning! Temperatures dropped into the negative teens across CNY to start this Saturday, as cold as the negative 20s and 30s across the North Country. However, with a light breeze this morning the wind chill was in the negative...
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Irish Cannonballs (Reuben Fritters) with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Irish Cannonballs (Reuben Fritters). Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday...
cnycentral.com
Next several days will look and feel like early spring instead of the middle of winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After the Arctic tundra that Central New York embraced on Friday and Saturday, our weather pattern will be warming up Sunday and stay mild through the work week. Just about all locations dropped below zero Saturday morning. Watertown in fact set a NEW all time record low of...
cnycentral.com
AAA: National average gas price drops, remains steady in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.51. That's the same as it was a week ago. This Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.47, down 4 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.56, down 1 cent since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
'Nightmare:' On coldest day of the winter, Skyline tenants are left without hot water
Larry Fuller is fed up talking about the "nightmare" he and his neighbors have endured over the past few years at the Skyline apartments in Syracuse. He said that he always pays rent on time, only to find that safety and security are never guaranteed. This week, he and his...
cnycentral.com
Crews respond to house fire in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood
SYRACUSE, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department is investigating a residential fire that broke out Sunday night. Calls came in around 8:40 pm on Sunday evening for a fire on Mosley Drive in Syracuse. Firefighters encountered an active fire in the attic and eaves of the roof of a...
cnycentral.com
Robotics competition hosted by Liverpool High School
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Liverpool High school played host to over two hundred middle and high school students on Saturday, as they competed in the Liverpool VEX Robotics Competition. The tournament featured 50 teams from around the state, all taking part in a series of back-to-back robot challenges. All participants...
cnycentral.com
Police respond to reported stabbing at Syracuse's troubled Skyline Apartments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Updated 1:30 p.m. On Monday morning around 7:45 a.m., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the Skyline for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, 33, suffering from lacerations to the arm and shoulder. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where...
cnycentral.com
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community
Reaching Lost Souls Organization hosts clothing giveaway for community. Syracuse, N.Y. — For many of us in the wintertime, the goal is to bundle up and stay warm at home. However, for some of the people being helped, that is not always an option. Which is why the Reaching Lost Souls organization is doing everything they can, to help whoever they can.
cnycentral.com
Oswego High School closed Monday due to water main break
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City School District is closing the High School Monday due to a water main break nearby. All other schools in the district will operate normally, according to the superintendent.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses use of force, stolen vehicles, and the crisis team
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses use of force, stolen vehicles, and the crisis team. Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski will...
