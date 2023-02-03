Read full article on original website
Don Writesel
3d ago
Gerrymandering at the booth now. Simply a method of taking away the majority’s solution of seeking legislation/amendments. The is what happens in totalitarian governments which is what Ohio has become. Instead of a single dictator, the Republican politicians are using their gerrymandered majority as a group dictatorship. But don’t worry, their utility allies will make sure you pay more for your energy.
Reply
6
Related
Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio General Assembly is set to begin debate this week on the state’s two-year operating budget, which includes funding to educate Ohio’s 1.6 million students. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in last week’s State of the State address that the legislature direct money to...
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
Here’s how Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine would pay for new spending in his state budget proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State lawmakers will take their first look at Gov. Mike DeWine’s $200 billion-plus state budget proposal on Tuesday, which includes some major new spending proposals. The governor’s budget plan, unveiled last week, seeks more money for K-12 education, college tuition assistance, local governments, libraries, water quality, and...
Hot dates: Some Ohio Congress members make points with State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D. C. - U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes may be new to Congress, but the Akron Democrat will follow an old tradition during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Speech on Tuesday night: inviting a guest to make a political point. Sykes guest at the speech will be...
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The defense attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder have seemingly developed […] The post True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
13abc.com
Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
Washington Examiner
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
pointandshoreland.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
Ohio lawmaker wants to move future presidential primary elections to May
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Daniel Troy wants to etch into Ohioans’ calendars a consistent, unmoving date for the state’s primary election. Citing a need to quell voter confusion and shorten Ohio’s lengthy election cycle, the Willowick Democrat on Thursday proposed legislation that would set Ohio’s primary date in presidential election years as the first […]
Ohio hunters killed more than 200,000 deer this season, a 7% jump from last year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hunters in Ohio put down more deer this season than they have in a decade. Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting season ended Sunday with 210,977 deer harvested during archery, gun, muzzleloader, and youth hunting season since Sept. 10. Last year, the Ohio Division of Natural Resources reported 196,988 deer killed.
Morning Journal
State Rep. Gayle Manning to chair Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education, receives more committee assignments
State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) has been appointed by Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) as chair of the House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member of several other committees, according to a news release. “I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned...
Bet365 Ohio bonus code: get $200 bet credits now for Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to our exclusive bet365 Ohio bonus code offer, new Ohio customers can click here to turn any $1 bet on...
Controlled release of chemicals from train derailment underway
Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging residents of East Palestine who live within one mile of the train derailment to evacuate the area.
Branding strangulation a felony is a victory, but advocates, legislators have work to do to fight domestic violence: Alexandria Ruden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Strangulation is finally a crime in Ohio. The legislation was part of the criminal justice bill Governor Mike DeWine signed on January 3. Under Revised Code 2903.18 strangulation is a felony offense; offenders may be charged depending on the severity of injuries and the relationship to the victim.
Some Jan. 6 rioters backtrack on apologies after serving penalties
WASHINGTON — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans is...
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Columbus Dispatch 1/25/23: Critical Race Theory is today’s “Willie Horton”
A generation ago, racist politicians invented a mythical “Willie Horton” as a made-up “straw man” to represent their false stereotype of African Americans. They campaigned against this mythical character, using his made-up bad behavior as something we had to fight against, change. Unfortunately, they were able to mobilize many white people to vote against their own interests, further their reactionary agenda that hurt all of us.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2