Mountain Home, AR

Monday basketball schedule includes MH freshmen beginning district tourney

Basketball makes up much of the local Monday schedule as several area junior high teams will be in postseason play. Both of Mountain Home’s freshman teams will be paired with West Memphis Wonder to begin the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. The Junior Lady Bombers will host the Lady Lions on the junior high campus with the tip-off set for 5. Mountain Home’s boys will face Wonder at 5:30 at Lehr Arena on the campus of the Academies of West Memphis.
3 area schools to make up conference bowling tournament Monday

After a postponement due to the weather, the postseason gets underway Monday for the bowling programs for three area high schools. Norfork, Calico Rock and Izard County will send their teams to the Rogers Bowling Center for the 2A/1A-West Conference Tournament. Action begins at 11.
MHHS splits makeup games with Siloam Springs

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had mixed results on Saturday as they hosted Siloam Springs for makeup games. The Bombers were able to squeak by the Panthers 51-49 in the boys’ game. When Mountain Home lost to Siloam Springs in January, they were severely outrebounded in the second half as the Panthers gave themselves multiple second chance opportunities. It was different story this weekend as the Bombers outrebounded Siloam Springs 31-12. Mountain Home went up double digits in the second half, but the Panthers mounted a comeback. Siloam Springs cut the margin to one, but they got no closer. With 1.4 seconds left, the Bombers were up three when Levi Fox went to the free throw line for the Panthers. He hit the first one and intentionally missed the second with the hopes of his team getting the rebound. Those hopes were dashed when Robert Dover came down with the ball, and the clock ran out.
Saturday basketball results include Flippin’s boys topping Lincoln

The Flippin High School boys’ basketball team was able to pick up a conference victory at home on Saturday. The Bobcats defeated Lincoln 62-53. Yellville-Summit had mixed results in their Senior Day game against Haas Hall-Bentonville. The Lady Panthers invoked the mercy rule as they routed the Lady Huskies 71-13. Yellville-Summit’s boys did not fare as well as they lost to Haas Hall-Bentonville 62-58.
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to get into another episode of the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. This week the team gets into JacQwan McRoy, Walker White, and the nine remaining scholarships Arkansas has. For the full interview head to the video above.
Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record

Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record
Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina
Arkansas women gut out win at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (18-7, 5-5 SEC) gutted out a 54-51 at Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 in SEC play. In a game where 54 total fouls were called, Arkansas tallied 23 of its 54 total points from the foul line, including clutch free throws by Makayla Daniels to seal the game. The Razorbacks never trailed in the contest and reached 18 wins on the season, which matches last season’s total.
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
Historic Izard County church vandalized

Photos courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office. An area landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reportedly vandalized. The incident occurred at the Old Philadelphia Methodist Church in the community of Larkin, northeast of Melbourne. According to Izard County Sheriff Charley Melton, his office was contacted...
Hogs Dropping Ball on Sure-Handed Brother Hard to Ignore after No. 1 Recruit Walker White’s Decision

The highest-ranked quarterback to come through Arkansas in more than a decade is leaving the state to play college football. Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star prospect in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Clemson and Baylor. The Razorbacks were not included in his final three, which he announced Thursday, despite a last-ditch effort by new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
