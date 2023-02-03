ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defence confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. China's foreign ministry later expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use...
MONTANA STATE
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
BBC

Second balloon over Latin America is ours - China

The Chinese government has admitted a balloon spotted over Latin America on Friday is from China - but claimed it is intended for civilian use. Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the aircraft had deviated from its route, having been blown off course. A similar balloon was shot down in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round of the presidential race, Nikos Christodoulides, 49, the country’s former top diplomat, had garnered 32% to head into a runoff against Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, who had a surprisingly strong showing with 29.6%. Averof Neophytou, 61, the leader of Democratic Rally (DISY), the country’s largest political party, trailed Mavroyiannis by some 3.5 percentage points, despite earlier opinion polls putting him in the second spot. Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou said 72% of some 561,000 citizens cast ballots Sunday, marginally higher than the previous presidential election in 2018. The winner next week’s runoff will be Cyprus’ eighth new president in its 63-year history as an independent republic.
Reuters

Sri Lanka completing pre-requisites for IMF aid - President

COLOMBO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is completing the pre-requisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects rapid approval from the global lender, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday.
BBC

Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw's bodies recovered in prisoner swap - Ukraine

The bodies of two British volunteers killed in eastern Ukraine in January have been recovered as part of a prisoner swap with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said the bodies of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, had now been returned to Ukraine. No indication has been...
BBC

Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot

A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
BBC

What's happening in Parliament next week?

It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
US News and World Report

Why Are Peruvian Politics Such a Mess? Inside the Halls of Its Congress

LIMA (Reuters) - As deadly protests rage across Peru, a political battle is unfolding inside the halls of Congress, walled off from the streets by hundreds of police, armored vehicles and a maze of gates. Lawmakers are at loggerheads over whether to hold a snap election this year following the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy