NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round of the presidential race, Nikos Christodoulides, 49, the country’s former top diplomat, had garnered 32% to head into a runoff against Andreas Mavroyiannis, 66, who had a surprisingly strong showing with 29.6%. Averof Neophytou, 61, the leader of Democratic Rally (DISY), the country’s largest political party, trailed Mavroyiannis by some 3.5 percentage points, despite earlier opinion polls putting him in the second spot. Chief Returning Officer Costas Constantinou said 72% of some 561,000 citizens cast ballots Sunday, marginally higher than the previous presidential election in 2018. The winner next week’s runoff will be Cyprus’ eighth new president in its 63-year history as an independent republic.

1 DAY AGO