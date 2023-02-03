Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas

Read full article on original website
AP_000333.955f2c2ec73141b3bd3312a45b8e312f.2218
3d ago
yes nonprofits need to have oversight seems like everybody and their brother has created one and trying to go for the big money grab and pay their people big money and what’s left over goes to help but you can still make $200,000 a year and run a nonprofit you just don’t make any profit salaries are not lacking
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, OhioIsla ChiuEastlake, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Related
Cleveland likely to spend millions nearly doubling the size of its K-12 health clinic program: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve $3.7 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars to support the expansion of a K-12 based health clinic system. The system is currently in a pilot program at Cleveland Metropolitan School District, available to four schools: John Adams College & Career Academy, the John Marshall School of Engineering, Orchard School of Science and Mary McLeod Bethune PreK-8. Parents, students and educators are all eligible to receive services at the clinic.
KeyBank announces $1.25 million for Greater Cleveland nonprofits
CLEVELAND, Ohio — KeyBank announced $1.25 million in funding on Monday that will go to support workforce development, education and diversity and inclusion efforts in Greater Cleveland. Through the KeyBank Foundation, funding will be sent to seven nonprofits in Northeast Ohio. KeyBank said in a press release that this...
wvxu.org
Northeast Ohio gas lawnmower rebate programs provide incentives for switching to electric
Northeast Ohio residents can once again earn a $100 Visa gift card by switching from gas lawnmowers to electric mowers in an effort to improve air quality. Participating air quality agencies, including the Cleveland Department of Public Health's Division of Air Quality and the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, are once again offering rebates for those who scrap their gas lawnmowers and replace them with battery-operated, cordless, electric mowers.
How does your property tax bill compare? See the new rates for every place in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Property tax rates vary widely in the seven-county region that makes up Greater Cleveland, from close to $4,000 a year per $100,000 of home value in some eastern suburbs of Cleveland to less than half of that in several townships that don’t provide many of the same services as cities.
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
North Olmsted senior center offering new ‘Laugh and Learn with Staff’ programming
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Belying the adage about old dogs and new tricks, the North Olmsted Senior Center has announced a new educational program series that is drumming up interest among members. “It’s a program designed to have the members not only interact with staff and have fun, but also...
Cleveland’s impound lot is overrun by stolen Kias and Hyundais: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The national trend that has Kias and Hyundais on the top of car thieves’ hit lists is playing out in Cleveland, where nearly half of the stolen vehicles recovered and brought to the city’s impound lot are one of the two brands. We’re talking about...
Cleveland likely to spend $3.5 million cleaning up former industrial sites on Opportunity Corridor: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council is likely to approve spending $3.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus money cleaning up former industrial sites along Opportunity Corridor. Monday afternoon, legislation appropriating $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds passed the Finance, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which is typically the...
Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail might be first in northern U.S.: The Wake Up for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. From the election of Carl Stokes as mayor of Cleveland to the creation of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, Cuyahoga County played a major role in the movement for racial justice.
This year is ‘right time to make some hard decisions,’ Mayor Justin Bibb says of 2023 budget plan that eliminates unfilled jobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget plans call for the elimination of some 250 unfilled city jobs to help avoid another year of deficit spending – a move that, if delayed to future years, could result in layoffs, Bibb said. Bibb’s budget proposal, subject...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s education budget proposal provides something for almost anyone. Will the legislature pass it?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio General Assembly is set to begin debate this week on the state’s two-year operating budget, which includes funding to educate Ohio’s 1.6 million students. Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in last week’s State of the State address that the legislature direct money to...
Where weddings cost more than a mortgage: 2 Ohio cities make top 5 list
Becoming a homeowner and getting married are two of the biggest - and most expensive - milestones you may have. Where you live could impact which is more expensive.
Christine Libeg to fill vacancy on Avon Board of Education
AVON, Ohio -- The Avon Board of Education will appoint a new member at its Feb. 15 meeting. Christine Libeg will take over for Art Goforth, who resigned in December and has chosen to move on after 14 years of service on the board. Goforth said his daughters are older...
Old news is good news in Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- When the Medina County Historical Society began to restore the McDowell-Phillips House at 205 S. Prospect St. in 2020, members discovered that the attic was a treasure trove of history. They uncovered hundreds of books, pieces of furniture original to the house and family, clothing and artifacts...
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
Construction firm in North Royalton proposes new home on Abbey Road near Ohio 82
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A North Royalton business owner wants to build an 11,700-square-foot multi-tenant industrial office on the east side of Abbey Road, about a quarter-mile north of Ohio 82. Thomas Denk, owner of the construction firm Fred W. Denk Co., said he would move his company’s office into...
Being Black and healthy is harder than ever post-COVID-19
CLEVELAND, Ohio—The pandemic has resulted in lingering health effects for a lot of people, regardless of race. And yet, as the epidemiological data from the last several years begins to roll in, it’s become clearer than ever that Blacks have been some of the hardest hit. Not only...
Bookmark this book sale: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline,” by Ludwig Bemelmans, Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series about the 12 little girls in two straight lines, and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls Library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library.
wyso.org
Ohio officials warn of new Medicare card scam
State officials are warning of a so-called new Medicare card scam. Thieves reportedly are calling people, posing as government officials and saying their Medicare card needs to be updated or replaced. The scammers then request personal information. The Ohio Department of Insurance says government agencies never cold-call Ohioans about Medicare...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 9