WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Mount Washington Wind Chill Was 103 Degrees BELOW Zero
The arctic blast slamming the Northeast pushed the wind chill on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington to 103 degrees below zero—a record-setter. Just how cold is that? Well, the temperature on Mars today is about 81 degrees below, and someone without gloves on Mount Washington would get frostbite within a minute. Temperatures at the observatory will be in the minus 30s or minus 40s on Saturday but winds of 90 to 110 mph will make it feel much colder, Weather.com reported.Read it at Weather.com
First Alert Weather: Turning much colder by late week
BALTIMORE - Colder weather is expected overnight as skies go from mostly clear to mostly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s for most areas.Thursday will be mostly cloudy as a wave of low pressure passes our are to the south. Precipitation is not expected to make it this far north, so we will remain dry as it bypasses the area. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 40s. An arctic cold front will move into the region Friday. Winds will increase behind the front, gusting 20-30 mph at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs will only reach...
First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge
Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
Videos Show Boiling Water Turn Instantly to Snow Amid Extreme Wind Chill
The Arctic air front that hit New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday is expected to last through Saturday.
Wind chills in New England are so low, they're literally off the charts
If there was any doubt about just how brutal Friday's conditions were in New England, look no further than New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory, where a wind chill of minus 101 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded. And it's hardly an isolated case. Much of New England is dealing with a dangerous...
Red Alert: Bracing for bitter cold to end the week
Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories N&W tomorrow into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -20 to -40 degrees.Forecast: Today (Groundhog Day) will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy and a touch milder with highs in the low 40s. We'll see a passing snow shower N&W late tonight as our arctic front pushes through. Wind chills will fall into the teens near daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens, single digits... below zero later in the afternoon and at night. As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.
WTKR
New Hampshire's Mount Washington is expected to reach wind chills of -100, as cold as it is on Mars
Dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend for much of the Northeast as cold temperatures and gusty winds will create dangerous conditions. In one area that is notorious for its ferocious winds, the wind chill could reach 100 below zero, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Washington, New Hampshire,...
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
WGAL
Coldest Tonight. Temperatures Turn Around
The coldest of this current air mass will be over us tonight. Temperatures start to turn around by Sunday and it look mild next week. The core of this cold air mass, high pressure, will slide overhead tonight. Winds will lessen but not shut off. With temperatures near 10 it'll feel like below zero. Some clouds may move in late tonight and tomorrow morning. these clouds are a sign of warmer air trying to move back in. Despite afternoon sun, we'll still only get to near 30.
Northeast U.S. Braces for Cold. Maine Could See Wind Chill of Minus 65.
Parts of Maine are expected to be the worst-hit, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 65 degrees, forecasters say.
TODAY.com
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
The arctic temperatures and gusting winds are now responsible for at least one death as Friday’s high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman, according to a...
Seasonally cold, snow showers tonight, light rain Sunday
Another cold front and weak low pressure will result in increasing clouds, followed by showers that will end with a snowing at night.
Bitter cold, dangerous wind child warnings sweep Midwest, Northeast
An Arctic cold front was expected to move over the Plains, Northeast and Midwest, bringing New England wind chill that could be "the coldest felt in decades."
Arctic Blast Hits Northeast
An arctic blast is hitting the Northeast as millions are dealing with wind chills that could hit as low as 60 below zero.
natureworldnews.com
Latest Weather Forecast: Rapid, Intense Blast of Arctic Air to Unleash in Northeast This Later Week; Forecast Warns of Extreme Cold
The intense and rapid blast of arctic air in the Northeast is expected to unleash colder weather, and temperatures will drop from Friday until the late weekend. Recent reports showed that portions of the Northeast suffered from heavy snow and freezing rain due to relentless winter storms. In the South,...
natureworldnews.com
High Winds to Hit South US, Snow and Ice Expected in the Northeast
High winds could spike temperatures in the South US, while a cold weather could persist in the Northeast US due to an approaching coastal storm, according to the latest forecast. NWS Forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS), through its Weather Prediction Center (WPC), on Sunday, January 15, issued a short-range...
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
