CNN

Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms

Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
MedicalXpress

New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
WebMD

Many Older Adults Are Addicted to Highly Processed Foods: Study

Jan. 31, 2023 – Food addiction may be more common among older adults than addiction to alcohol or tobacco. More than 1 in 8 older adults report signs of food addiction, saying highly processed foods cause problems in their lives on a weekly basis, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.
msn.com

WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older

More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
TheDailyBeast

Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It

The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
msn.com

8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring

Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
3 News Now

Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses

The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...

