Licking County warming center open Friday night

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures.

The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling temperatures , which expect to drop to 12 degrees tonight, with wind chill temperatures expected to hit single digits.

The church, located on West Main Street in Newark, will be open from 5:30 p.m. this evening to 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Transportation and food will be provided by Licking Memorial Health System.

For more information about this warming center and transportation to them, call 211 or text 43055 to 898211

Anyone in need of assistance in Franklin County can call the Homeless Hotline at 614-274-7000 or use this provided list by the Community Shelter Board to call individual warming stations, recreation centers or libraries throughout the area.

