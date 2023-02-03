Read full article on original website
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
Harry Kane enjoys ‘magical feeling’ after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Spurs record
The striker scored his 267th Tottenham goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City to move top of the club’s standings and said it was a ‘dream come true’
Report: David Moyes Tips Chelsea Target Declan Rice To Break Transfer Record
West Ham manager David Moyes has tipped Chelsea target Declan Rice to "blow the transfer out of the water".
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship
Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: We have to go through pain to grow, says Steve Borthwick
New head coach Steve Borthwick says England have to go through some pain to grow as a team after they lost 29-23 to Scotland in their Six Nations opener. The hosts were leading at Twickenham until Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scored his second try with seven minutes remaining.
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City
Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Chelsea are now ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Missing mum's friend criticises vile speculation
A friend of missing mum Nicola Bulley has described some of the online speculation about what has happened to her as "vile". The 45-year-old's disappearance while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, has drawn a lot of attention on social media with thousands of people sending messages of support to her but others have been discussing the family's finances and relationships.
BBC
Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell
Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC
Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border
Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC
Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot
A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
