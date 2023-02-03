ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
BBC

New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City need 'five or six' wins to stay in Championship

Manager Sabri Lamouchi says Cardiff City need to win at least five of their 16 remaining Championship games to avoid relegation to League One. The Bluebirds are without a win in 11 league matches after Saturday's 1-0 loss at Hull City. But Lamouchi says he is confident Cardiff have enough...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC

Nicola Bulley: Missing mum's friend criticises vile speculation

A friend of missing mum Nicola Bulley has described some of the online speculation about what has happened to her as "vile". The 45-year-old's disappearance while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire, has drawn a lot of attention on social media with thousands of people sending messages of support to her but others have been discussing the family's finances and relationships.
BBC

Matt Dawson column: Steve Borthwick has boxed himself in with Owen Farrell

Watch highlights and analysis from the first weekend of matches from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 5 February on BBC Two and BBC Two Wales. I would not be quick to criticise England's defeat by Scotland. Overall it was a fair performance, but there is one looming area of concern for me - and I am sure for many England fans - after that match.
BBC

Bid for faster trains on England-Wales border

Plans to improve public transport in communities on the England-Wales border have been released. Put forward by transport body Midlands Connect, the proposals include road and rail improvements across the Shropshire Marches as well as Mid and West Wales. Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the...
BBC

Nigerian senator and wife on trial over alleged organ harvesting plot

A Nigerian senator is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney. Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, their daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, allegedly broke modern slavery laws. The Old Bailey heard on Monday that Mr Ekweremadu illegally...
BBC

Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels

The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy