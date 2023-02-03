Read full article on original website
Pierre Governors Face Huron as Boys Host and Girls Travel
The regular season is down to its final three weeks as the Pierre Governors begin this week against rival Huron Tigers as the boys will be at home and the girls will be on the road. The Governor boys are now at 8-6 and trying to claim their spot in...
Stanley County in Gettysburg for Rare Monday Game
After a tough loss on Thursday, the Stanley County Buffaloes are set to get back to action tonight with a Monday night contest in Gettysburg to face the Potter County Battlers. Stanley County is still trying to find its footing as the season is starting to wind down and they...
Sully Buttes Chargers Host Herreid/Selby Area in Doubleheader
The Sully Buttes Chargers are back at home again tonight as they host the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in a girls and boys doubleheader. The Charger girls are still sitting a top the 6B standings heading into the second to final week of the season. At 12-2, the Chargers still have another five games before Thursday, Feb. 16 to close out the season with three of the five being against region 6B opponents including tonight. The Wolverines are 6-9 and in fifth place in the standings after dropping its last contest to the Lyman Raiders on Friday as it ended a three game winning streak.
Pierre Gymnastics Qualify for State Meet
Saturday afternoon, the Pierre Governor gymnastics team officially punched its ticket to the state meet this coming weekend finishing in fifth place at the ESD Conference meet. The Governors would score a 135.7, 14 points off of Mitchell for first place in its final meet of the season in Pierre....
Fort Pierre Sales Taxes Dip In December; Ends Year Up
FORT PIERRE — Sales taxes in Fort Pierre continue to show growth in the community over the last year. Fort Pierre City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen reviewed 2022 year-end numbers to the Fort Pierre City Council Tuesday night…. The Triple-B taxes in December were down from a year ago…
Fort Pierre City Council To Meet Tonight
FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council is meeting tonight at the South Dakota Municipal League meeting room. The Council will hear reports from city officials before getting into the main agenda. A public hearing will be held for temporary liquor licenses at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center for events in February and for a malt beverage license for the Pat Duffy Community Center. Public hearings will also be set for temporary liquor license requests in March at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center. The Council will consider approval of a dray and electrical license for 2023 and three resolutions are on the agenda for plats. A review and adoption of the city’s strategic plan is on the agenda along with the authorization to advertise for 2023 chip and crack seal projects. Also on the agenda for the Fort Pierre City Commission is a listing agreement for lots in Teton Island, a resolution regarding records destruction and the restructuring of city staff. The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. To join remotely use Zoom or call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814-124-6625.
Better Business Bureau Encouraging Early Filing Of Tax Returns
PIERRE — The Federal Income tax filing season is open. Taxpayers have until April 18th to either file their 2022 federal returns or request an extension. Jessie Schmidt of the Better Business Bureau says the sooner you file, the better…. She says it happens every year….. Schmidt...
