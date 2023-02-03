FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council is meeting tonight at the South Dakota Municipal League meeting room. The Council will hear reports from city officials before getting into the main agenda. A public hearing will be held for temporary liquor licenses at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center for events in February and for a malt beverage license for the Pat Duffy Community Center. Public hearings will also be set for temporary liquor license requests in March at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center. The Council will consider approval of a dray and electrical license for 2023 and three resolutions are on the agenda for plats. A review and adoption of the city’s strategic plan is on the agenda along with the authorization to advertise for 2023 chip and crack seal projects. Also on the agenda for the Fort Pierre City Commission is a listing agreement for lots in Teton Island, a resolution regarding records destruction and the restructuring of city staff. The Fort Pierre City Council meets tonight at 6:30 p.m. To join remotely use Zoom or call 1-312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 814-124-6625.

FORT PIERRE, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO