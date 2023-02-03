Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
How Much Income Can You Make Investing $10,000 in Warren Buffett's Top 5 Dividend Stocks?
Buffett's top five dividend stocks offer an average yield of 4.07%. Dividends aren't the only thing to consider when investing in these stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago
McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Portfolio concentration has been a big key to Berkshire Hathaway's ongoing outperformance.
The 5 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Improving investors' sentiments amid the cooling inflation and moderating interest rate increases helped the stock market to surge in recent weeks. Moreover, the IMF raised its world economy growth forecast....
Want to Get Richer? Where to Invest $10,000 in 2023
The start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh your portfolio.
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy
Activists hold signs as they attend a Student Loan Forgiveness rally on Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th street near the White House on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. A fintech startup bought by JP Morgan Chase for millions may have been built on a bed of lies, according to a new lawsuit filed by JP Morgan. And if the investment bank is to be believed, it all went wrong with an $18,000 check to a New York City-area data science professor.
Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.001 in 2023?
Is a nearly 8,900% return in the cards for one of the hottest cryptocurrencies on the planet?
Motley Fool
4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire
A good deal of stocks appear to have begun a recovery from bear market lows. Depressed valuations make a fivefold (or more) rebound in many growth stocks increasingly likely. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Would You Sell Your House For Tesla Stock? This Guy Did And Here's How Much He Made
Last year marked Tesla Inc's TSLA worst stock performance since going public, with shares down over 60% in 2022. Investors could be expecting a rebound in 2023 and one shareholder recently put that thesis to the test. What Happened: Shares of Tesla have soared to start 2023, helped by a...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy These 2 Stocks and Hold Until Retirement
With the S&P 500 off to a good start this year, investors might be more optimistic now. Costco operates a lucrative membership-based model that is due for a price increase. Nike's inventory glut should work itself out; the company's brand remains as powerful as ever. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
If You Want Tons of Passive Income in the Future , Buy These 2 Stocks
Rising dividend payments can add up to a formidable amount over time. AbbVie's dividend yield probably won't be this high forever. Mastercard has plenty of growth ahead, and its dividend will likely keep rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Why Stocks Like Coinbase, Carvana And Upstart Are Moving Lower Friday
Friday’s jobs report crushed expectations, showing the resiliency of the U.S. economy, despite higher interest rates. So, if the economy looks OK, why are stocks trading lower?. Debt-heavy companies like Coinbase Inc COIN, Carvana Co CVNA and Upstart UPST moved lower following Friday’s jobs report as investors worry the...
Comments / 0