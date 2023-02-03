NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.

ALACHUA, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO