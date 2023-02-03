Read full article on original website
WCJB
Trenton mother is honoring late daughter with fundraiser for animal shelters
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Lynn Studstill started the “Kourtney’s hope for animals” event after her daughter Kourtney was killed in a mudding accident in 2018. Kourtney volunteered at a local animal shelter-- now Lynn is continuing her passion in her honor. “Kourtney was an animal person, she...
WCJB
Teen from Marion County is missing
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
ocala-news.com
Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala
The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s get an up-close and personal look at a business that can keep your car looking clean inside and out. Our friends at the Weekly Buzz tell us more about 352 Ceramics Coating and Auto Detailing.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 2
Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.
ocala-news.com
Ducks On Lake Amethyst In Ocala
These ducks were floating on Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
villages-news.com
Irresistible dogs would love to find a new home this Valentine’s season
What better way to warm your heart than by having a loving pet or pets in your home? With Valentine’s Day approaching, Sumter County Animal Services is having a “Will You Be My Paw-entine” adoption and fostering event through Feb. 14. Whether you’re ready to adopt now...
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
WCJB
Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
Villages Daily Sun
Balloon festival soars despite windy weather
About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
busytourist.com
21 Best & Fun Things To Do In Ocala (Florida)
Ocala is the perfect destination if you’re seeking an action-packed vacation in Florida. This charming city boasts an array of activities, tourist attractions, and thrilling experiences. With its numerous parks, scenic nature trails, rich historical landmarks, and cultural offerings, you’ll never have a dull moment in Ocala. The...
WCJB
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue respond to building fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville and Alachua County fire rescue crews were called to Bear Archery in Gainesville in response to a fire alarm Around 1:10 a.m. Monday. A total of 24 firefighters responded to the fire. It took them about 40 minutes to contain the fire according to officials.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
WCJB
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages
Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
click orlando
Marion County fire chief makes heartfelt plea after department loses 2 members to suicide in just weeks
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida community came together Saturday to honor a fallen member of Marion County Fire Rescue. The department has lost two members to suicide this year, according to the fire chief. Funeral services for paramedic Allen Singleton were Saturday morning in Ocala, according to...
