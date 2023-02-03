ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

Teen from Marion County is missing

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A teen from Marion County is miss and endangered. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch located at 15833 North Highway 301 in Citra. She is believed to be heading south to Orlando...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala

The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Couples yoga

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yoga can help clear your mind and maintain balance, but what if there were two of you?. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about their upcoming couple’s yoga event.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Bird of the week 2023 | Week 2

Every so often a painted bunting descends like grace itself on some unworthy backyard feeder in Ocala. The male is ridiculously colorful, like an explosion of a box of crayons. The females and juvenile males, like many birds, are less dramatic. It doesn’t seem fair. This one was a brief visitor to the Ocala Wetlands Recharge Park, one of Ocala’s local birding hotspots.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ducks On Lake Amethyst In Ocala

These ducks were floating on Lake Amethyst in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo A. Rosario for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Weekend Roundup: AAU gymnastics in Alachua; Florida PGF softball at Champions Park

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida PGF had their Early Spring Super 40 Tourney in Newberry. The young hurlers and batters were ready to shake off the rust. The event took place at Champions Park throughout the past few days. Where 40 teams ranging from 10U to high school. It has a international connection with teams from Canada and Puerto Rico. A minimum of seven games would be played by each team. This tournament was a chance for players to practice. They are preparing for the weekend of the 18th, when the PGF Florida Fastpitch Classic officially kicks off the season.
ALACHUA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Balloon festival soars despite windy weather

About a dozen hot air balloons filled the night sky with a rainbow of color Saturday, the final night of The Villages Balloon Festival 2023. The annual festival took over the entire 160-by-300-yard field at The Villages Polo Club on Friday and Saturday and featured a variety of entertainment, including a balloon competition, tethered balloon rides, cirque performers, magicians, balloon artists, live music and a balloon glow.
THE VILLAGES, FL
busytourist.com

21 Best & Fun Things To Do In Ocala (Florida)

Ocala is the perfect destination if you’re seeking an action-packed vacation in Florida. This charming city boasts an array of activities, tourist attractions, and thrilling experiences. With its numerous parks, scenic nature trails, rich historical landmarks, and cultural offerings, you’ll never have a dull moment in Ocala. The...
OCALA, FL
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Final weigh-in doesn’t disappoint at the Harris Chain

LEESBURG, Fla. – Despite contrary conditions on the final day, the Top 25 still sacked them up to finish out the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats event at the Harris Chain of Lakes. Check out the scene from a packed-out weigh-in with local champ Kennie Steverson. This Toyota...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple on trek to walk every street in The Villages

Though Judy Mulh loves walking, she realized one day she didn’t want to do it alone. To bring her husband, Ken — who was comparably less enchanted with walking — on board, six years ago she came up with a challenge for them. “I said to him,...
THE VILLAGES, FL

