City of Vincennes Backing Repairs for City’s Main Roads
The City of Vincennes will back some repairs to parts of a couple of the City’s main roads. The work will be part of the Vincennes 2023 street renovation schedule. Among the areas to get work is a part of Sixth Street near the Fortnightly Clob; the road in that area was affected by a water main break.
Shelton Updates Knox County Elections
Knox County Clerk David Shelton says the deadline to file to run in the 2023 Municipal Elections has expired, and the City of Vincennes will have three contested Primaries this year. On the Republican ticket, Tim Salters will face Jack Boger in the Primary for the Mayoral Nomination. Regina Blinn...
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb will not seek re-election
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb gathered friends, media, and city officials together Friday for what was said to be a special announcement. During the gathering, the mayor explained that he had come to the decision not to run for re-election for his 4th-term. Lamb said in his remaining 11 months in office […]
Lawrence County Memorial Hospital Updates Visitor Policy
The Lawrence County Memorial Hospital has made the following changes to the Hospital Visitor Policy Guidelines. Visiting guidelines for the Medical/Surgical floor are being updated. These guidelines will go into effect Monday, February 6. th:. – Visiting hours will remain 8am-8pm. – LCMH will no longer have the 2 visitor...
Neighbors concerned about men’s recovery home
To the anger and consternation of several neighbors in attendance, the Jasper Board of Zoning Appeals approved a zoning exception to operate a men’s recovery home on Jasper’s north side. Little support for the location was garnered from those neighbors present during the meeting held Wednesday evening. However,...
Terre Haute’s new Rural King location delays opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Construction of Terre Haute’s new Rural King store has been delayed, according to a social media post by Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. “Due to ongoing material shortages and Rural King potentially making the new Terre Haute Rural King a newer prototype store,” Switzer said on Facebook this week. The […]
County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750
After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit shares.
Indiana GOP leader trying to remove candidate from ballot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) A local GOP leader says he is trying to remove a candidate for Evansville mayor from the republican ballot. Caine Helmer is a new face to the race. He works at Target and has never run for public office. He announced he filed to run in mid-January. Vanderburgh County Republic Party Chairman […]
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Minor 2-car wreck on US 41
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A minor 2-car wreck happened on US 41 near the WTWO station. Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt said the wreck was minor and there were no injuries.
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive. An SUV attempted to cross the northbound […]
Arrest made in connection to 2018 armed gas station robbery in Washington, Ind.
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - An arrest has been made in a 2018 armed robbery that happened in Washington, Indiana. A warrant was issued for Jacob Lindsey of Alma, Illinois. The arrest is in connection to a robbery at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 North in April of 2018.
Sullivan Co. pursuit leads to an arrest
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Sullivan County pursuit led to the arrest of a man with an outstanding warrant. Artie Grimes was arrested on February 3rd after leading deputies on a chase by vehicle and on foot. A Sheriffs deputy observed a vehicle leave a yard on 2nd Street in Merom. The deputy recognized […]
Morning fire destroys two vacant houses in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two houses in Terre Haute were destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Eagle Street. That's just north of Wabash Avenue. Crews on the scene say the fire started in one house. The fire then...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Vanderburgh County
One person is dead after being hit by a driver in Vanderburgh County, Indiana on Thursday evening. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Sawmill Drive, just off of the intersection at Petersburg Road and East Boonville New Harmony Road, around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Vilson Hilaire, 42, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated-Refusal and Resisting Law Enforcement. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond was posted. Mitchell Bath, 28, of Washington was arrested on counts of Stalking and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $5,000 and bond...
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
