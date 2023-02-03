Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Mentored by DeMeco Ryans, Brian Cushing says new Texans coach: ‘You want to make him proud.’
HOUSTON – Brian Cushing never wanted to disappoint DeMeco Ryans, his mentor who helped him hone his hard-hitting style when he arrived in the NFL. And Cushing didn’t, becoming an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the second Texans player to win that award three years after Ryans earned that status.
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
'It's Rigged!' Cowboys WR Gets In On 'Scripted' Conspiracy Joke
Dallas Cowboys receiver and longtime Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton is reminiscing about retired teammate Andrew Luck amid the NFL's "scripted" conspiracy.
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
J.J. Watt tweets about his love for Houston's 'underrated' food scene
This isn't the first time that Watt has shared his love of Houston's food scene.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah – A Trade Machine – May Give the Texans a Call
It’s a new day in Houston, Texas. Their football team is far from contention and yet they’ve made a great decision: hiring DeMeco Ryans, who was the architect of San Francisco’s ferocious defense. What does that decision have to do with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings?. Well,...
Look: Throw From Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Goes Viral
The Manning family football dynasty might have a new signal caller that fans can keep an eye on in the near future. With Peyton Manning coaching during the Pro Bowl Games, his son Marshall has been having some fun on the practice field throwing the ball around. And he hasn't looked half bad. ...
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Bobby Slowik ‘well-positioned’ to become Houston Texans offensive coordinator
Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans could be on the verge of making his first significant additions to the coaching
Yardbarker
Brian Flores Not a Finalist for Cardinals Head Coaching Job
The Arizona Cardinals appear to have narrowed their head coaching search down to two finalists, and Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores is not one of them. Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka are both set to have their second interviews with the Cardinals over Zoom this week. Anarumo’s is scheduled for Friday, while Kafka’s date and time will be ironed out.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Texans Ex Wants QB in NFL Draft: 'C.J. Stroud For President'
Former NFL running back Jonathan Wells would love to see the Houston Texans draft quarterback prospect C.J. Stroud in April.
Houston Texans Interview Former Texas A&M QB Jerrod Johnson For Coaching Position
Jerrod Johnson could be headed back to his hometown in 2023.
Houston Astros' 2023 Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the Houston Astros' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
