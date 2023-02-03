Noel Gallagher will be playing a further two outdoor shows in Taunton and Dublin this summer. The former Oasis co-frontman will be playing with the High Flying Birds at the Vivary Park in Taunton on August 24 as part of the Somerset Live series, and will later cross the Irish Sea for a headline show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on August 27.

6 HOURS AGO