NME

‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ producer teases further changes in future instalments

Yoshinori Kitase, the producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, has teased further changes across the upcoming instalments. The first chapter of the remake was released in 2020, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth due for release in 2023 before an as-of-yet-unnanounced third game completes the trilogy. In a four-star review of...
NME

‘Fortnite’: how to damage Guardian Shields and collect dropped micro chips

Fortnite’s new Oathbound challenges task players with damaging Guardian Shields and collecting micro chips that drop from them. This can be very tricky to do, especially if you’re planning on damaging another player’s shield. Thankfully, here is a trick which makes completing this challenge significantly easier. The...
NME

Noel Gallagher confirms summer shows in Taunton and Dublin

Noel Gallagher will be playing a further two outdoor shows in Taunton and Dublin this summer. The former Oasis co-frontman will be playing with the High Flying Birds at the Vivary Park in Taunton on August 24 as part of the Somerset Live series, and will later cross the Irish Sea for a headline show at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin on August 27.
NME

Huge ‘Tekken 8′ breakdown stream confirms Nina Williams’ return

An in-depth breakdown of Tekken 8 has revealed the return of Nina Williams. Bandai Namco streamed a 36-minute breakdown of the fighting sequel’s gameplay mechanics, including its heat system, rage system and recovery gauge along with a trailer which introduced Williams for the first time. She has been a Tekken mainstay since the original game in 1994. You can view it below.
NME

NME Radio Roundup 6 February 2023: Rosalía, Yunè Pinku, Tyla and more

To close out an incredible first month of music in 2023, genre-fusing popstar Rosalía treated us to a shiny new single in the form of ‘LLYLM’ (Lie Like You Love Me) – her first official single since releasing her celebrated album ‘Motomami’ last year. The stellar tune, which couples flamenco handclaps with slinky production and the artist’s distinctive melismatic vocals, leads this week’s additions to NME Radio.
NME

Korn have surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Requiem Mass’

Korn have surprised their fans by releasing new EP, ‘Requiem Mass’ this week. It comes amost a year to the day that Korn released their last album ‘Reqiuem‘, and to mark the milestone, the band have surprised released a new EP to fans. Reviewing Korn’s ‘Requiem’...
NME

RAYE installs album artwork display outside former label’s office

RAYE has celebrated the release of her debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ by building an installation of the structure on the cover outside her former record label’s office. The artist has had a hard-fought battle to release her debut album. Despite signing a four-album deal with...
NME

Fall Out Boy perform with orchestra at 2023 NHL All Star Game, tease European tour

Fall Out Boy performed at the 2023 NHL All Star Game last night (February 4), backed by an orchestra. After a host of hockey mascots led them to the stage, Fall Out Boy performed recent single ‘Love From The Other Side’ alongside 2014 track ‘Centuries’ and 2013 comeback song ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)’.

